Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Trailer Reunites Kirk And Spock In Action-Packed First Look

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 Trailer Reunites Kirk And Spock In Action-Packed First Look

The first trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 has been released along with a new poster for the Paramount+ series, and the former sees Captain Kirk and Spock reunited for another mission.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 16, 2026 05:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Trek
Source: SFFGazette.com

The official trailer and poster for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 have been beamed up (via SFFGazette.com), teasing the astronomically anticipated fourth batch of episodes.

This will be the show's penultimate season, ahead of an abbreviated six-episode fifth and final season set to follow. That will be comprised of six episodes, and is only happening because the show's creative team pushed for the chance to finish the story.

In Season 4 of the Paramount+ Original Series, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise - led by Captain Christopher Pike - embarks on a series of thrilling and emotional adventures across the stars.

As they journey to strange new worlds, they will battle inner demons and external threats, encounter colourful new characters, reunite with familiar faces and confront terrifying aliens. Through it all, they strive to embrace a bright, hopeful future.

In the trailer, we get a glimpse of Spock (Ethan Peck) and Captain Kirk's (Paul Wesley) reunion, setting the stage for their future adventures together. There's also plenty of action, with the series clearly embracing its premise to take the crew to some unexpected locales.

During a recent interview with our friends over at TrekMovie, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds writer and co-executive producer Bill Wolkoff revealed what fans can expect from Season 4:

"In Season 4, we opened up new areas in the characters’ histories that we hadn’t explored yet, because, especially specifically in Pike’s story, there are certain parts of his story that we kind of put to bed with season 3. So we got to open up whole new doors. We’re paying off some stuff that we did set up early in season 1 that we hadn’t been able to pay off, that we haven’t just from the virtue of having only ten episodes each season."

"And every season we look at our world today, and we look at the kinds of stories we want to tell, and we try to see what stories we want to tell about our world today through genres that are at heart Star Trek stories. It’s merging those three things. So season 4 reflects our world today in a different way than season 3."

"I think we do have more what you would call more classic Star Trek episodes. It’s still our show, and we still do the things that our show does. I mean, you know there’s a puppet episode coming. I would call that a big swing. Is every episode a puppet episode? Of course not. And there are probably more classic episodes mixed in. And for every “big swing” — that is a term that gets bandied about, but we want every single episode to be a Star Trek episode, even if it is a big swing. But to answer your question, there are perhaps less of what you know we would have called those in previous seasons."

Season 4 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Carol Kane and Paul Wesley.

Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Alan McElroy, Robbie Thompson, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Chris Fisher, Anson Mount, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as season four executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

All three seasons of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds are available to binge on Paramount+ globally. The 10-episode Season 4 premieres globally on Thursday, July 23, on Paramount+. New episodes will be available weekly on Thursdays through Thursday, September 24.

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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/16/2026, 5:11 PM
Si Jonathan mejor is bac
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 6/16/2026, 6:02 PM
This will go down in history as the one Star Trek show, where the first season is also its best season.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/16/2026, 6:06 PM
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captainwalker
captainwalker - 6/16/2026, 6:14 PM
Terrible casting for kirk and spock, spock looks trans......

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