"I'm Not So Open To Working With Disney," Says Oscar Isaac When Asked About Possible STAR WARS Return

Oscar Isaac recently delivered a scene-stealing performance in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein on Netflix. However, many of his fans remain eager to see the actor return for another Star Wars story or as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's weirdest superheroes.

Isaac played Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and transformed into the multifaceted Marc Spector in Moon Knight. It's thought that the actor only signed up for a six-episode appearance in the MCU; still, rumours persist that he'll return in a Midnight Sons movie.

Back to a Galaxy Far, Far Away, though, and we're sure you'll remember that Isaac once said he'd only return to Star Wars if he needed another house. Talking to GQ (via SFFGazette.com), he expressed regret about his handling of that question.

"Yeah. That was a real likeable quote. Jesus Christ," Isaac stated. "Y’know, people ask you things, you say stuff, you don’t really think about it that much. I said a slightly dickish thing."

When it was put to him that his stance had seemingly softened in recent years, he replied, "Yeah. I mean, I’d be open to it, although right now I’m not so open to working with Disney. But if they can kinda figure it out and, you know, not succumb to fascism, that would be great."

This interview took place two days after ABC and Disney suspended Jimmy Kimmel, a decision that was widely condemned by those in the industry. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany and Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Mark Ruffalo expressed similar concerns.

Isaac added, "But if that happens, then yeah, I’d be open to having a conversation about a galaxy far away. Or any number of other things."

We'd assume "other things" is a reference to Moon Knight and the MCU, and with Kimmel now back on ABC, perhaps the actor is a little more willing to return to one or both franchises. There must be a place for Poe in the upcoming Star Wars projects set post-The Rise of Skywalker, but we'd imagine Isaac wanting more than just a cameo so he can really sink his teeth into a new story arc for the Resistance pilot.

"Yeah, I’d be a Star Wars again if there was something good to do with that," Isaac said over the summer. "It’s just about 'Is there something in a film that I love enough that when that alarm goes off in the morning, I’m ready and wanting to go to work?' 'Is there enough in it to pull me across the finish line?"

