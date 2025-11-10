"I'm Not So Open To Working With Disney," Says Oscar Isaac When Asked About Possible STAR WARS Return

&quot;I'm Not So Open To Working With Disney,&quot; Says Oscar Isaac When Asked About Possible STAR WARS Return

Asked about possibly returning to a Galaxy Far, Far Away for another Star Wars movie, Oscar Isaac expressed concerns about working with Disney again following Jimmy Kimmel's recent suspension from ABC...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 10, 2025 01:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: GQ (via SFFGazette.com)

Oscar Isaac recently delivered a scene-stealing performance in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein on Netflix. However, many of his fans remain eager to see the actor return for another Star Wars story or as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's weirdest superheroes.

Isaac played Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and transformed into the multifaceted Marc Spector in Moon Knight. It's thought that the actor only signed up for a six-episode appearance in the MCU; still, rumours persist that he'll return in a Midnight Sons movie. 

Back to a Galaxy Far, Far Away, though, and we're sure you'll remember that Isaac once said he'd only return to Star Wars if he needed another house. Talking to GQ (via SFFGazette.com), he expressed regret about his handling of that question. 

"Yeah. That was a real likeable quote. Jesus Christ," Isaac stated. "Y’know, people ask you things, you say stuff, you don’t really think about it that much. I said a slightly dickish thing."

When it was put to him that his stance had seemingly softened in recent years, he replied, "Yeah. I mean, I’d be open to it, although right now I’m not so open to working with Disney. But if they can kinda figure it out and, you know, not succumb to fascism, that would be great."

This interview took place two days after ABC and Disney suspended Jimmy Kimmel, a decision that was widely condemned by those in the industry. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany and Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Mark Ruffalo expressed similar concerns. 

Isaac added, "But if that happens, then yeah, I’d be open to having a conversation about a galaxy far away. Or any number of other things."

We'd assume "other things" is a reference to Moon Knight and the MCU, and with Kimmel now back on ABC, perhaps the actor is a little more willing to return to one or both franchises. There must be a place for Poe in the upcoming Star Wars projects set post-The Rise of Skywalker, but we'd imagine Isaac wanting more than just a cameo so he can really sink his teeth into a new story arc for the Resistance pilot.

"Yeah, I’d be a Star Wars again if there was something good to do with that," Isaac said over the summer. "It’s just about 'Is there something in a film that I love enough that when that alarm goes off in the morning, I’m ready and wanting to go to work?' 'Is there enough in it to pull me across the finish line?"

Would you like to see Isaac back in the MCU or in a future Star Wars movie? Let us know in the comments section below. 

STAR WARS: STARFIGHTER Director Shawn Levy Clarifies Movie Is Neither A Sequel Nor A Prequel To Anything
Related:

STAR WARS: STARFIGHTER Director Shawn Levy Clarifies Movie Is "Neither A Sequel Nor A Prequel To Anything"
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI Director Rian Johnson Addresses Polarizing Fan Reactions: I Know The Deal...
Recommended For You:

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI Director Rian Johnson Addresses Polarizing Fan Reactions: "I Know The Deal..."

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 11/10/2025, 1:07 PM
Muh Fascism!
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/10/2025, 1:09 PM
"eager to see the actor return for another Star Wars story"


User Comment Image
tluciotti74
tluciotti74 - 11/10/2025, 1:10 PM
Just read the comics, plenty of good Poe Dameron stories in there
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 11/10/2025, 1:13 PM
Somehow Poe Dameron will return.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 11/10/2025, 1:14 PM
Awesome. Good on him.
hainesy
hainesy - 11/10/2025, 1:16 PM
I have zero interest in him doing another Star Wars movie. Moon Knight, yes, but not Star Wars. Poe was a wasted character and not that interesting to me.

And the funny thing about actors virtue signaling is that I don't care what an actor's politics are, I care about how good they are with acting. I don't agree with many actors who skew too far left, but still love them as actors. We need to stop letting politics divide us so much.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 11/10/2025, 1:17 PM
A man with morals. Nice
mountainman
mountainman - 11/10/2025, 1:46 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - Disney tried finding an excuse to cancel Kimmel before his contract is up since his show has been losing them money for years. Some of us know what the word fascism means and this ain’t it at all.
JayLemleAgain3X
JayLemleAgain3X - 11/10/2025, 1:29 PM
I'm not sure what's so "fascist" about Disney. I'm more upset about Disney's admission prices, and how they're going to gut the current employee parking lot for the Anaheim cast members and build more amusement park/entertainment. Have you seen the miserable cast members mob from the parking lot, to the cross the street at the Harbor Blvd entrance? And the late ones (those folks are the funniest, zipping in-between the tourists so they can clock in on time LOL). [frick] facism in real life. However, I'm not sure where it applies to Disney's movies and shows LOL.

I guess I just don't care enough.

Dameron, you should be more upset about Disney's mishandling of your Moon Knight. Simu Liu is being pushed as a major actor in DOOMSDAY, and rightfully so. It'll be 6.5 years since we saw his Shang-Chi on screen bynext December. Moon Knight was a good series, but very forgettable just due to the face so much MCU has come out since.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/10/2025, 1:36 PM
@JayLemleAgain3X - honestly , Moon Knight remains one of my favorite post EG projects…

Sure it had its flaws but I enjoyed it more then not with Oscar Isaac putting in an acting clinic!!.
JayLemleAgain3X
JayLemleAgain3X - 11/10/2025, 1:47 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Word up! Moon Knight was a fun show. I liked that it was Marvel's starting to creep into the Rated-R territory. That show was a victim of the Quantity-Quality issue, but it was one of the better Phase 4-and-up projects.

If Brand New Day is the bridge into the "street-level" and Midnight Son's, then I hope there's a big focus on all of that jazz. If Moon Knight were to be in DOOMSDAY just because (this is also hypothetical), where would he fit? There's barely anything the MS can be included in. Time passing does hurt these projects, and utilization of characters post-Endgame has been questionable. This is coming from ME, the one who gives A LOT of room for these projects to make mistakes, but still find enjoyment out of them.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/10/2025, 1:57 PM
@JayLemleAgain3X - sure but again let’s also still always factor in that it’s not just an internal issue but an external one since there have been many factors such as 2 strikes , a pandemic and a forced mandate that have affected Marvel.
mountainman
mountainman - 11/10/2025, 1:44 PM
Lots of great reasons to not want to work with Disney. Weird how Oscar Isaac couldn’t identify any of those yet comes up with such a silly reason that he stated here.
Baf
Baf - 11/10/2025, 1:47 PM
This guy just comes off as a douche. It spills into his performances too. Maybe he is the best dude in the world, I don't know him. I hope he is not an arrogant prick, but he seems very self-important.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/10/2025, 1:56 PM
Good on him for having morals and sharing this stance publicly so we can hold it to him if Disney does decide to be stupid again in that way…

I enjoyed his performance as Poe in the SW sequels and thought the character was alright but if there was a choice between that and Moon Knight , I’m definitely going with the latter whether it be a S2 or Marc/Steven/Jake being in Midnight Sons.

Anyway , I haven’t seen Frankenstein yet but I’m looking forward to seeing him as Victor aswell as that film as a whole since both have seemed good imo!!.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 11/10/2025, 1:57 PM
Unrelated, but still Star Wars-ish:

?feature=shared
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 11/10/2025, 1:59 PM
The #1 wokest movie studio being called fascists. I love it. Let them eat eachother.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder