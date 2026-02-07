ROGUE SQUADRON Writer Teases Patty Jenkins' Plans For Long-Delayed STAR WARS Movie

ROGUE SQUADRON Writer Teases Patty Jenkins' Plans For Long-Delayed STAR WARS Movie

Matthew Robinson (Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die) opens up on Patty Jenkins' plans for her unmade Star Wars: Rogue Squadron movie, revealing how she was approaching this Galaxy Far, Far Away.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 07, 2026 03:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Lucasfilm first revealed its plans for a new Star Wars movie, titled Rogue Squadron, at the end of 2020. The news was accompanied by a splashy promo video with filmmaker Patty Jenkins walking down a runway before boarding a life-sized X-Wing. 

The movie was described as following a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the Galaxy. 

We'd later learn that Jenkins had been forced to postpone work on the project due to a vague scheduling conflict. For a time, it seemed like Rogue Squadron might come after Wonder Woman 3 or Cleopatra (neither of which materialised), and the Star Wars spin-off remains in limbo.

The movie was put on hold in 2022 and was reportedly scrapped the following year. Rogue Squadron was later put back into active development, but remains undated and wasn't mentioned by former Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy during her recent exit interview. Instead, it seems the focus has shifted to Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter

There have been rumours about Rogue Squadron being redeveloped as a TV series, and during a recent interview with Polygon (via SFFGazette.com), writer Matthew Robinson reflected on working on the big-screen version.

"I had a great time writing it," he started. "Patty Jenkins is one of my favorite artists in the world. I think she's absolutely brilliant. We had a great time working together. I don't currently know what Lucasfilm wants to do with it. They're in a pretty big state of flux at the moment, after Kathleen [Kennedy] leaving, and who knows what the future holds for them theatrically."

"It was a great thrill to write that, and especially to work with Patty, who made it a very personal story. It was very much a movie about fighter pilots," Robinson teased. "Her father was a fighter pilot. It was very personal to her, and we were trying to tell a really great personal story about fighter pilots and Rogue Squadron pilots in the Star Wars universe."

"I think we did a great job with it, and I really hope one day we get to see a version of that," he concluded, clearly as in the dark as the rest of us.

Ahsoka Season 2 is currently the only Star Wars TV series confirmed for a Disney+ launch, and Dave Filoni will likely be looking very closely at every film and television project in development to decide what should and shouldn't happen from here. The leaves Rogue Squadron's fate very much up in the air...no pun intended!

In the meantime, fans are hoping Filoni's time in charge won't be defined by the announcement of projects that fail to materialise (a category Rogue Squadron currently falls into). As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
STAR WARS: STARFIGHTER Writer Talks Lightsabers And Deciding NOT To Include Legacy Characters
Related:

STAR WARS: STARFIGHTER Writer Talks Lightsabers And Deciding NOT To Include "Legacy Characters"
STAR WARS Rumor: [SPOILER] Will Have A Huge Role In Simon Kinberg's Trilogy (But Won't Be The Movie's Lead)
Recommended For You:

STAR WARS Rumor: [SPOILER] Will Have A Huge Role In Simon Kinberg's Trilogy (But Won't Be The Movie's Lead)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder