Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor Reignites Speculation About Plans For the Venom Symbiote

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor Reignites Speculation About Plans For the Venom Symbiote

A new Spider-Man: Brand New Day rumour has once again reignited speculation that the Venom Symbiote will somehow factor into the movie, but what exactly does "VMax" have to do with it?

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By JoshWilding - Jul 07, 2026 05:07 AM EST

Over the weekend, there were rumblings that both Peter Parker and Sadie Sink's mystery character are searching for something called "VMax" in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Since then, fans have pointed out that V-Max is actually a type of Premium Large Format screen. However, before we completely dismiss the rumour as nonsense, an update from The Cosmic Circus's Alex Perez suggests there's some truth to the claim. 

Taking to X, he wrote, "Peter Parker and Sadie Sink's character will reportedly be searching for something called 'VMax' throughout most of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. "Let me start by saying that yes, I'm aware VMax is a theater format."

"However, the statement overall is still true," Perez revealed. "If this is what I think it is, then they're probably referring to a substance being dealt with by Tombstone. Though I don’t think it’s called VMax."

At this point, it's worth remembering that we've heard chatter about Tombstone having acquired the Venom Symbiote in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The rumour claimed that, after The Scorpion is beaten and humiliated by the web-slinger, he bonds with the alien suit, becoming Venom, just like his comic book counterpart.

That would set the stage for Spider-Man 5, or may even be this movie's final act battle. Either way, multiple insiders have reported that we'll see Tom Holland's wall-crawler in his black suit when Avengers: Secret Wars rolls around next December.

Nothing is confirmed, but one thing we can say for sure is that we know absolutely nothing about this movie. Fortunately, there's not long to go until Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters.

In the meantime, two brief new TV spots show more of Spider-Man's battle with Mac Gargan (interestingly, we believe that this is the first time he's been referred to as "Spidey" in the MCU).

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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