THE SANDMAN Season 2 Will Include A Bonus Episode Based On DEATH: THE HIGH COST OF LIVING

Netflix has officially announced the titles for all 12 episodes of The Sandman season 2, and our final visit to The Dreaming will include an adaptation of Death: The High Cost of Living...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 03, 2025 12:06 PM EST
Netflix recently unveiled the first trailer and release dates for The Sandman season 2, which will be split into two parts. The 6-episode Volume 1 premieres on July 3, and the 5-episode Volume 2 arrives on July 24.

Now, the streamer has officially revealed the titles for each episode, and this final season will include a bonus instalment based on Death: The High Cost of Living.

This spin-off tale was hinted at in a deleted scene from the first season, when Death tells her little brother Morpheus that she used to take human form once every century in an attempt to remain grounded and in touch with humanity.

In the episode, "The Sound of Her Wings," Death reveals that she used to be a lot more, well, grim about her reaping, but an encounter with her human counterpart (Didi, presumably) gave way to her far sunnier disposition.

Netflix has also shared new stills for each of the 12 episodes. The rest of the titles will likely be familiar to fans of the comic, and without getting into spoilers, it looks like this final season will bring a definitive end to still story by adapting "The Kindly Ones" and "The Wake."

An updated synopsis reads: “After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series, the second season of ‘The Sandman’ will tell Dream’s story arc in full to its thrilling conclusion.”

We had assumed that the recent accusations against Neil Gaiman might lead to the show being cancelled, but Variety claimed that "the second season was intended to be the last prior to filming."

Whether this is accurate or not, fans of the acclaimed series are not happy. While it's true that excluding elements of the comic run that don't focus specifically on Morpheus would allow them to adapt more of the story, it'll be difficult to do justice to the later arcs with just one more season.

Season 2 stars Tom Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Esmé Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester, Barry Sloane, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Razane Jammal, Ruairi O’Connor, Freddie Fox, Clive Russell, Laurence O’Fuarain, Ann Skelly, Douglas Booth, Jack Gleeson, Indya Moore and Steve Coogan.

Have you watched The Sandman yet? You can check out our review of the first season here.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/3/2025, 12:17 PM
Im ok , Im glad this non adaptation Got axed, and Gaiman was always a creep
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/3/2025, 12:33 PM
From the oldest of times, the wise elders have told the young that if you believe destructive falsehoods, you will lose your possessions and fall into ruin.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/3/2025, 12:18 PM
Will this season cover the remaining of the original comic, or will the story be incomplete ? I'm not familiar with the comic, but I'd like to get into it via the show.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/3/2025, 12:29 PM
@TheJok3r - They're skipping a lot, but the main Dream-central storyline is being covered up to a point (at least the end of the original 75-issue series).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2025, 12:21 PM
Cool , I dig the titles with some atleast being taken from the comics to my knowledge…

Given the somewhat anthological nature of the comics and how focused on Dream this take is , I get ending it on S2 (perhaps could have gone to 3 at most) since a lot of the stories barely feature Morpheus hence them cutting them out it seems.

Anyway , I liked S1 so I’m looking forward to this and hope they wrap up this version well!!.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/3/2025, 12:26 PM
That is the greatest news. Wonder if Gaiman himself directed it. Guillermo was gonna do this once upon a time, but he decided that the only person who could render this brilliant and beautiful story into live action would be Neil.

From the look of the other titles it seems to end with The Wake, so no Overture... unless there's another bonus episode coming at some point? Or maybe they just do a little Overture at the end of A Tale of Graceful Ends. Maybe that's why they called it that and not The Wake.
ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 6/3/2025, 12:57 PM
@ObserverIO - Yeah, I think they're just doing the original run of comics (plus High Cost of Living, I guess, but that was concurrent with the original run.) I started reading Sandman in earnest around The Kindly Ones, so I'm hyped to see those stories told (even if they're given a little less time than I would've liked.)
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 6/3/2025, 12:29 PM
Ha, no it won't.

Death will be nowhere in sight.
Blergh
Blergh - 6/3/2025, 12:54 PM
So this will be 12 episodes? I'll be damned, I thought this was only going to be like 6 episodes and end on a cliffhanger
ClintthaManster
ClintthaManster - 6/3/2025, 12:58 PM
I don't see "Ramadan" there, which is a shame. That was my gateway to all things Sandman. Maybe we'll get a surprise animated special or something?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/3/2025, 1:12 PM
@ClintthaManster - I loved that one. They did it in the audible series. But you really need to read along to get the imagery.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/3/2025, 1:20 PM
@ClintthaManster - I think it would be cool if we get animated specials down the line that follow those more standalone issues like Ramadan even if the main story is done.

