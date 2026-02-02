THE SANDMAN Creator Neil Gaiman Addresses Recent Allegations; Claims That A "Smear Campaign" Was Waged

THE SANDMAN Creator Neil Gaiman Addresses Recent Allegations; Claims That A &quot;Smear Campaign&quot; Was Waged

Neil Gaiman has addressed the sexual misconduct accusations made against him for the first time in a year, and continues to deny any wrongdoing. He's also revealed that he's been working on a new novel.

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 02, 2026 07:02 PM EST
Filed Under: The Sandman

Almost two years after the original allegations were made public, The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman has released a statement addressing the accusations that were made against him, and he continues to deny any wrongdoing.

Last January, New York Magazine published an in-depth piece titled, “There Is No Safe Word,” which outlined - in disturbing detail - allegations of sexual assault that have been made against the acclaimed comic book and novel writer. This followed earlier accusations from five women (four of whom were interviewed for the new article) that came to light the previous year. A police report was filed, but the investigation was ultimately dropped.

 We're not going to go into the sickening events described in the piece, but if you do decide to read it (you'll find a non-paywall version below), be warned that it contains a number of graphic descriptions of sexual assault.

Gaiman - who is best known for his work on The Sandman, as well as the likes of American Gods, Good Omens, and The Ocean at the End of the Lane - has previously denied all of the allegations against him, and is now claiming that he was the victim of a smear campaign.

"I've learned firsthand how effective a smear campaign can be, so to be clear: The allegations against me are completely and simply untrue. There are emails, text messages and video evidence that flatly contradict them. These allegations, especially the really salacious ones, have been spread and amplified by people who seemed a lot more interested in outrage and getting clicks on headlines rather than whether things had actually happened or not. (They didn't.)"

Gaiman also revealed that he has been working on a new book.

“It’s been a strange, turbulent and occasionally nightmarish year and a half, but I took my own advice (when things get tough, make good art) and once I was done with making television I went back to doing something else I love even more: writing. I thought it was going to be a fairly short project when I began it, but it’s looking like it’s going to be the biggest thing I’ve done since American Gods. It’s already much longer than The Ocean at the End of the Lane, and it’s barely finished wiping its boots and hanging up its coat. And I spend half of every month being a full-time Dad, and that remains the best bit of my life.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
THE SANDMAN: Netflix Officially Releases Tom Sturridge's Tempest Scene From Series Finale - SPOILERS
Related:

THE SANDMAN: Netflix Officially Releases Tom Sturridge's "Tempest" Scene From Series Finale - SPOILERS
THE SANDMAN Showrunner Reveals That A BATMAN Cameo In Series Finale Was Briefly Considered - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

THE SANDMAN Showrunner Reveals That A BATMAN Cameo In Series Finale Was "Briefly" Considered - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder