THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Merchandise Reveals A Mercenary Guard Droid, Character Return, More

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, new merchandise for The Mandalorian and Grogu has been released following Sunday's divisive Super Bowl TV spot. Typically, we'd expect this to drop around the same time as an actual trailer, but as we write this, it remains MIA.

So, what, if anything, does this first wave of merch tell us about filmmaker Jon Favreau's follow-up to The Mandalorian? We get a closer look at several Imperial Remnant Stormtroopers, along with Sigourney Weaver's Colonel Ward, now in her X-Wing pilot uniform.

Funko Pops show a very interesting "Mercenary Guard Droid," while LEGO sets confirm plans for the Anzellans to have their own Starship. The Mandalorian's Carson Teva is also returning for this movie.

The toys stop short of showing off Rotta the Hutt, the son of Jabba, who fans have been desperate to see in all his ripped glory. We also still don't know who The Mandalorian and Grogu's main villain is.

Talking at the "Star Wars: Most Wanted" event yesterday (via ScreenRant), Favreau opened up on bringing The Mandalorian franchise to theaters and how telling a big-screen story changed his approach:

"We gotta up our game now for the movie theater, and that means taller aspect ratios for IMAX, building sets that take full advantage of. That making the visual effects of, of, of the quality and caliber that, you know, that we have to notch everything up and then the storytelling as well." "We want to take you on an adventure, and that adventure has to fill up the screen and has to be something where people at this moment in time when so much is competing for your attention, that you're gonna stop what you're doing and you're gonna go to a movie theater, and you're gonna sit down in that movie theater, and you're not gonna be able to pause it and you're not gonna be able to eat the food out of your refrigerator, and you have to go there and, and you have to have such a good experience that you say."

The filmmaker also dropped some intriguing insights into where we find Din Djarin and The Child when The Mandalorian and Grogu begins.

"There’s some stuff that people may have gotten clues to. He’s in a Razor Crest now, which is the ship that he originally had. He’s in the same model of ship. Grogu has leveled up a bit. We saw that he trained with Luke, and time has passed. So he’s got a little of the Jedi influence. And then he’s also an apprentice Mandalorian. So now it’s time for dad to bring him on adventures. And pretty soon there will be a few more clues out there in the world."

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce. The film's music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who returns to score the movie after previously working on The Mandalorian TV series.

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theaters on May 22, 2026.