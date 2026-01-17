THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Promo Art Features Din Djarin, The Child, And Three Classes Of Stormtrooper

Fans had hoped that a new trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu might play in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash last month. Instead, Disney reissued the first teaser, with a few frames of previously unseen footage.

It's now looking increasingly likely that the first trailer for The Mandalorian follow-up will debut during next month's Super Bowl. That's yet to be confirmed, but some new promo art has surfaced (via SFFGazette.com) featuring Din Djarin, The Child, and a few different types of Stormtroopers.

The movie is expected to largely revolve around the Mandalorian and Grogu on a mission to save Rotta the Hutt. However, we know the Imperial remnants will factor into proceedings, and the hope is that Jon Favreau will continue to reveal more about how Grogu ended up with those bounty hunters in The Mandalorian Season 1.

There was a time when it looked like the series might serve as Supreme Leader Snoke's origin story. Moff Gideon's cloning operation was likely part of Emperor Palpatine's return, tbut he subplot seemingly ended with his death in Season 3. There are still plenty of gaps in Grogu's story, though, including what became of Jedi Master Kelleran Beq.

Talking at Star Wars Celebration last April, lead star Pedro Pascal said, "I know everything that there is to know, and I’m not gonna tell you any of it because I want you to experience it. I want everyone to experience the incredible surprises that are in store in one of the greatest adventure movies that has ever been made. I mean that."

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce. The film's music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who returns to score the franchise.

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX and opening exclusively in theaters on May 22, 2026.