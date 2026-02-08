THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Super Bowl TV Spot Is Nothing Like What We'd Expected

The first trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu was released last September. With the movie's May release now looming, the hope had been that Disney and Lucasfilm would share a new look at it during the Super Bowl.

Well, a new "Big Game" TV spot has been released (via SFFGazette.com), but it plays more like a regular commercial. Featuring narration from actor Sam Elliott (Landman), we find Din Djarin and Grogu making their way through a snowy landscape—likely Hoth—pulled along by two Tauntauns.

"Sometimes we choose our path. Other times, the path chooses us," Elliot says. "Through it all, we keep pushing forward, driven by a deeper purpose, guided by an unseen Force. The journey never gets any easier. The bond just gets harder to break. This is the way."

As marketing goes, it's a unique and clever teaser, albeit not one likely to get most Star Wars fans excited about returning to this Galaxy Far, Far Away when the franchise returns theaters this summer. However, we'd bet on a full trailer being right around the corner (if nothing else, this preview will get people talking).

Teasing Din and Grogu's dynamic, Jon Favreau said, "That central relationship, as they go off and face adventure together, that’s the underpinning of the film. Star Wars is always about progression and growth and characters evolving, sometimes for the good, sometimes for the bad. It’s about apprenticeship, it’s about one generation teaching the next. There’s more growth that happens over the course of the film."

"The Mandalorian has changed his priorities," the filmmaker continued. "One of the last things we say [in Season 3] is, like, 'I don’t want to go out there and just be a hired gun. I want to work for the good guys.' Now we get to really have fun with him. He’s such a compelling character, even if you’ve never seen Rebels, between the voice, the swagger, and the physical ability."

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce. The film's music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who returns to score the movie after previously working on The Mandalorian TV series.

