Buds, X-MEN, Beers: New Collaborative Ad Hits You Right In The Nostalgia

Buds, X-MEN, Beers: New Collaborative Ad Hits You Right In The Nostalgia

An ASTONISHING new ad from Garage Beers and Marvel, highlights the good ole days and how most of us likely take in our dose of nostalgia for X-MEN '97, with a surprise cameo

News
By JabbaTheSus - Jul 09, 2026 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: Garage Beers & Marvel

    X-Men '97 season 2, begun hitting our screens nearly 2 weeks ago on Disney+. Currently sitting at 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, keeping up the quality from season 1, as it sits at the same score. 

    Well, we can't lie that Marvel clearly know their audience. A new social media ad made its way online this week, featuring a glimpse into how I imagine most of us take in the new episodes after getting home from work, or on the weekend. The collaboration with Garage Beers shows 3 buddies in thier "man cave" garage, watching the new episodes with beers, figures, snacks, on a CRT TV and finished with that glowing orange nostaglic lighting. Stay tuned to the end, for a surprising NFL cameo:

That's right, that would be Jason Kelce at the end, dressed up as Wolverine. I can't lie, he's looking more like Red Guardian here. It's a clever ad, that shows it's mostly us middle aged nerds watching this one, and taking in the Saturday morning nostalgia. We just have a different way of doing it now. Perhaps you need to wait until the kids are in bed, or when you're free on the weekend. Either way, this ad hits right at home. Let me know your thoughts down below. Do you enjoy watching X-Men '97 with a cold one?

X-Men '97 is an American animated television series created by Beau DeMayo for the streaming service Disney+, based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the X-Men. It is a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series (1992–1997) produced by Marvel Studios Animation, and continues the story of the X-Men from the earlier series. DeMayo was head writer for the first two seasons and Matthew Chauncey took over for the third, with Jake Castorena as supervising director.

Ray ChaseJennifer HaleAlison Sealy-SmithCal DoddJ. P. KarliakLenore ZannGeorge BuzaA. J. LoCascio, Holly Chou, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Matthew Waterson, Ross Marquand, and Adrian Hough star as members of the X-Men. Sealy-Smith, Dodd, Zann, Buza, and Hough reprised their roles from the original series, as did Christopher Britton. Original series stars Catherine DisherChris PotterAlyson Court, Lawrence Bayne, and Ron Rubin returned to voice new characters. For season two, Potter and Gui Agustini were promoted to the starring cast, and Naoko Mori and Christopher Barger joined as well.

Season 2 of X-Men '97 is now streaming on Disney Plus.

About The Author:
JabbaTheSus
Member Since 4/3/2018
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BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/9/2026, 1:18 PM
Ok, THESE are tye kind of articles on this site I want to support.
THESE are the articles that made me crawl back under from my rock.
We need to bring back more content to Comic Adjacent stuff. There needs to be more than TWO PEOPLE on the article By Lines.
Our content, the GEEK CONTENT, stretches out further than movies or tv. More than even comics.
I Biff Ditko, have crawled back from under my rock to support writers like YOU on this site.
This place deserves more content.
Bring it forward I say!
Also,
GO BIRDS!!!!!
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/9/2026, 1:28 PM
@BiffDitko - thanks for the kind words man! This is my second article for here. My first is the Spawn editorial a bit further down the main page. Please check that out as well!

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