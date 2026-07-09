Buds, X-MEN, Beers: New Collaborative Ad Hits You Right In The Nostalgia

X-Men '97 season 2, begun hitting our screens nearly 2 weeks ago on Disney+. Currently sitting at 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, keeping up the quality from season 1, as it sits at the same score.

Well, we can't lie that Marvel clearly know their audience. A new social media ad made its way online this week, featuring a glimpse into how I imagine most of us take in the new episodes after getting home from work, or on the weekend. The collaboration with Garage Beers shows 3 buddies in thier "man cave" garage, watching the new episodes with beers, figures, snacks, on a CRT TV and finished with that glowing orange nostaglic lighting. Stay tuned to the end, for a surprising NFL cameo:

That's right, that would be Jason Kelce at the end, dressed up as Wolverine. I can't lie, he's looking more like Red Guardian here. It's a clever ad, that shows it's mostly us middle aged nerds watching this one, and taking in the Saturday morning nostalgia. We just have a different way of doing it now. Perhaps you need to wait until the kids are in bed, or when you're free on the weekend. Either way, this ad hits right at home. Let me know your thoughts down below. Do you enjoy watching X-Men '97 with a cold one?

X-Men '97 is an American animated television series created by Beau DeMayo for the streaming service Disney+, based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the X-Men. It is a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series (1992–1997) produced by Marvel Studios Animation, and continues the story of the X-Men from the earlier series. DeMayo was head writer for the first two seasons and Matthew Chauncey took over for the third, with Jake Castorena as supervising director.

Ray Chase, Jennifer Hale, Alison Sealy-Smith, Cal Dodd, J. P. Karliak, Lenore Zann, George Buza, A. J. LoCascio, Holly Chou, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Matthew Waterson, Ross Marquand, and Adrian Hough star as members of the X-Men. Sealy-Smith, Dodd, Zann, Buza, and Hough reprised their roles from the original series, as did Christopher Britton. Original series stars Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, Alyson Court, Lawrence Bayne, and Ron Rubin returned to voice new characters. For season two, Potter and Gui Agustini were promoted to the starring cast, and Naoko Mori and Christopher Barger joined as well.

Season 2 of X-Men '97 is now streaming on Disney Plus.