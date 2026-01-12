It's Priyanka Chopra vs. Karl Urban As Pirate Warfare Erupts In THE BLUFF

Amazon is pairing two of its marquee stars, with The Boys main star, Karl Urban is set to co-star alongside Citadel lead Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the action-packed pirate thriller, The Bluff.

Set during the twilight of the pirate era, the story follows the increasingly desperate Captain Connor (Urban), whose reunion with the infamous “Bloody Mary” (Chopra Jonas) offers a shot at one final, high-stakes score.

On the historical accuracy of the film, Pryanka told Esquire, "I did not know anything about females who were pirates. I didn’t know that was a concept that actually happened or that women had captained their own ships at a time where piracy—real piracy—was not the Disney version of it. It was scary, it was bloody, it was brutal."

The film will premiere globally on Prime Video on February 25, 2026.

Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) thought she had escaped her violent past as a pirate, finding peace in the Cayman Islands with her loving husband T.H. (Ismael Cruz Cordova), their son Isaac (Vedanten Naidoo) and her sister-in-law Elizabeth (Safia Oakley-Green).

But when her notorious former captain, Connor (Karl Urban), arrives seeking revenge, Ercell’s world is torn apart. Forced to confront the demons she’s tried to bury, Ercell is thrust back into a deadly game of secrets and survival.

Armed with lethal swordsmanship, cunning traps, and a fierce will to protect those she loves, she wages a brutal war against Connor’s merciless crew. Ercell’s fight to save her family becomes a journey of redemption, as she reclaims her power and embraces the warrior she once was.

Against the breathtaking backdrop of the Cayman Brac’s Skull Cave and towering bluffs, producers Anthony and Joe Russo present The Bluff; a gritty, adrenaline-fueled action-adventure about family, survival, and the indomitable strength of a mother’s love.

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, with a script he co-wrote with Joe Ballarini, brings an epic period thriller to life, set in the uniquely historical and culturally rich Cayman Islands featuring stunning real-world locations, including the Skull Cave and the iconic bluff.

Produced by Siblings Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and Angela Russo-Otstot, through their production company AGBO. Known for combining large-scale, high-concept storytelling with strong emotional foundations, AGBO’s involvement brings the same cinematic ambition and precision The Russo Brothers are recognized for in projects like Avengers: Endgame and Extraction.