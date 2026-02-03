Mattel Studios Will Follow MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE With TONY THE TATTOOED MAN Movie

Mattel Studios has teamed with Amazon MGM Studios for this summer's Masters of the Universe, and Deadline has now confirmed that the toymaker plans to follow that movie with...Tony the Tattooed Man?!

Bob Trevino Likes It helmer, Tracie Laymon, has been tapped to write and direct a live-action movie featuring the toy that first hit store shelves in 1992. The muscular action figure could be decorated with temporary tattoos, allowing kids to reimagine and redesign the character on a whim.

Tony wasn't in stores for long, making him something of a rare vintage collectable.

The trade explains that Laymon aims to "reimagine the cult-favorite action figure as the centrepiece of a character-driven drama that blends surreal fantasy with emotional depth." The movie will be overseen by Darian Greenbaum and Steve Spohr for Mattel Studios, with Robbie Brenner producing on behalf of Mattel. Ivan Sanchez is also serving as a producer.

Discussing plans for this Tony the Tattooed Man movie today, Brenner, Mattel Studios President and Chief Content Officer, said, "After seeing Bob Trevino Likes It and the specificity and emotional depth that Tracie brings to her characters, I knew that she was the perfect person to develop Tony the Tattooed Man."

"It’s a story that feels especially relevant today, one that explores looking beyond first impressions and leading with empathy."

Laymon weighed in to say, "I was immediately drawn to Tony the Tattooed Man from the minute I saw his name and then learned about his short-lived journey as a discontinued toy. His story is a reminder of the healing power of second chances and not judging a book – or a person – by their cover, a message I believe the world needs right now.'

"It is an honor to partner with Mattel, who are true allies for artists, on a film that will help restore our faith in humanity," she concluded.

Laymon's breakout feature was Bob Trevino Likes It, starring John Leguizamo and Barbie Ferreira. The movie premiered at the 2024 SXSW Film Festival, where it won both the Grand Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature and the Audience Award.

Mattel Studios recently enlisted Hannah Hafey and Kaitlin Smith to write a live-action Monster High movie. Barbie was a huge hit for the studio in 2023, and a live-action Matchbox movie, starring Peacemaker's John Cena, is also on the way.

