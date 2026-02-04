PEACEMAKER Star John Cena Suits-Up In First Official Look At MATCHBOX THE MOVIE

As part of the Apple Press TV Day, the streamer has released a first official look at Matchbox The Movie, which is set to premiere globally on Apple TV on Friday, October 9, 2026.

Based on the classic Mattel toy line, Matchbox stars John Cena (no, he's not playing a car) in the lead role, with a supporting cast that includes Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Teyonah Parris, and Arturo Castro.

The official synopsis describes the movie as an "action-packed, globetrotting adventure about a group of friends since childhood who have their lives upended when undercover CIA agent Sean (John Cena), their long-absent former leader, returns to their small town and unwittingly gets them embroiled in a frantic international pursuit to save the world."

We're not sure how Matchbox will actually tie into the plot, but there are... various vehicles in the stills below.

Extraction director Sam Hargrave helms the project for Apple Original Films, Skydance and Mattel Film. David Coggeshall (The Family Plan) and Jonathan Tropper (The Adam Project) penned the script.

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce, along with Robbie Brenner for Mattel Films. The project marks the latest collaboration between Skydance and Apple following The Gorge, starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy, and Guy Ritchie's Fountain of Youth starring Natalie Portman and John Krasinski.

“For nearly 70 years, Matchbox has carried enormous cultural relevance and inspired generations of kids to unleash their imaginations, combining what they see in the world every day with what they dream their own world to be,” said Robbie Brenner, Executive Producer of Mattel Films when the project was first announced. “We look forward to working with our incredible partners at Skydance Media to craft a story for the big screen that evokes the same, imaginative spirit of this beloved Mattel franchise and delights fans of all ages.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Robbie Brenner and her amazing creative team at Mattel,” added Don Granger, President of Feature Films of Skydance. “Pairing Skydance’s unique brand of premium, elevated action-adventure entertainment with the incredible legacy of the Matchbox brand is a fantastic opportunity. There is a shared experience for everyone who has played with a Matchbox vehicle or playset, where they create their own inventive action sequence and we’re excited to craft a worldwide adventure film worthy of such imagination.”

Other movies based on Mattel toy lines currently in development include Barney, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe and the Magic 8 Ball. Can any of them match the success of Barbie? It seems highly unlikely, but that is why we are getting so many of them.