RRR Director S. S. Rajamouli Sets 2027 Release Date For Globetrotting Epic VARANASI

After setting the world ablaze with RRR a few years ago, acclaimed director S. S. Rajamouli is ready to return to the silver screen with a new globe trotting epic: Varanasi, which hits theaters 2027!

By RohanPatel - Jan 29, 2026 09:01 PM EST
Indian filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli, who helmed the 2022 global blockbuster RRR, has officially announced today that his eagerly awaited next film Varanasi will launch in theaters on April 7, 2027. 

While plot details remain heavily under wraps, the synopsis reads, "The epic story of VARANASI takes place over thousands of years and in locations around the world from Antarctica to Africa to the titular city in India." In terms of scale, the film is being said to be “in the vein of Indiana Jones and James Bond,” and is shaping up to be one of the largest, and most ambitious films India has ever released and one of 2027’s biggest international releases. 

For additional context, Varanasi is considered one of the holiest cites in India, believed to be founded by Lord Shiva and central to Hindu spiritual life for thousands of years. Situated along the Ganges River, it is a major pilgrimage site where devotees perform rituals, prayers, and funeral rites, with the belief that dying or being cremated there grants liberation from the cycle of rebirth.

The globetrotting adventure film stars Mahesh Babu (1: Nenokkadine; Athadu), Priyanka Chopra (Don: The Chase Begins Again; Quantico) and Prithviraj Sukumaran (Lucifer; Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire) in the lead roles. 

Mahesh Babu will appear in a dual role, playing both a fierce character named Rudhra and the legendary Lord Rama. Meanwhile, Chopra is playing the mysterious Mandakani, and Sukumaran is playing the villain, a scientist named Kumbha. 

Following a roaring release, RRR became a global sensation over the course of 2022, culminating in an Oscar win for Best Original Song. While many clamored for a sequel, Rajamouli said that he had no intentions of making a direct follow-up for the blockbuster nor had any intention to turn it into a franchise, instead shifting his focus to telling a new original story with Varanasi

Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, who we spoke to ahead of his aforementioned Oscar win in 2023, is also returning to score the new film. 

Varanasi hits theaters on April 7, 2027! 

Check out the first look teaser and poster below:

The epic story of VARANASI takes place over thousands of years and in locations around the world from Antarctica to Africa to the titular city in India. This action-adventure film is the follow-up to Rajamouli’s last feature, RRR, which won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for the acclaimed track “Naatu Naatu.” The composer of that song, MM Keeravani, is returning to work on VARANASI as well.

PONIES Stars Nicholas Podany & Vic Michaelis On That Massive Twist, Car Chases, Spy Life & More! (Exclusive)
