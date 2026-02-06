THE MUMMY Star Oded Fehr Reveals Whether He's Been Contacted About Upcoming Sequel (Exclusive)

The news broke last November that Universal Pictures is in talks with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz to resurrect The Mummy franchise, which first launched in 1999. If a deal is made, the actors will reprise their roles as Rick O'Connell and Evelyn O'Connell, respectively.

Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Scream, Abigail) are currently set to direct the movie from a script by David Coggeshall (The Deliverance). Franchise veteran Sean Daniel would produce alongside William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein of Project X Entertainment.

It's been rumoured that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is being eyed to reprise his role as The Scorpion King, but there are still a few missing fan favourites. Among them are Oded Fehr's Ardeth Bay, the chief of the Medjai, the Pharaoh's sacred bodyguards.

We recently spoke with the actor about his new movie, Grizzly Night, and wondered if he's heard anything about reuniting with Fraser and Weisz.

"I've heard many things from a lot of people," Fehr says in the video below. "I have not been officially approached, but I've heard many things from many people. I'm assuming it's going to happen, and I'm probably as excited as you are about it."

"Big responsibility to try and make a movie that the fans will love as much as the first two, which are the only ones that are important, really. Yeah, I don't know. The Mummy made me into a working actor, and I love the film," he continued. "I mean, I love the franchise. I think it still holds up wonderfully, and I love the people that I got to work with. So it'd be incredible to get to do that again."

While we had Fehr on the line, we also asked about another famous franchise he's currently attached to: Star Trek. After first playing Admiral Charles Vance in Star Trek: Discovery, he's recently reprised the role—now a Commander-In-Chief—in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

"I think that's kind of the biggest compliment that you can get," Fehr shared, "being recurring on a show and getting asked to come back and come back and come back, and then there's a new show, and the character moves over. I mean, it's the biggest compliment one could get. And it's a lot of fun because this new one is different from Discovery. The tone is different."

Fraser and Weisz shared the screen with Fehr in two Mummy movies: 1999's The Mummy and 2001's The Mummy Returns. Stephen Sommers directed those, and both grossed over $400 million worldwide (adjusted for inflation, that's close to $800 million apiece).

The movies were so popular that theme park attractions and a spin-off, The Scorpion King, followed. While not a critical darling, Rob Cohen's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor in 2008 was another success with a $403 million haul, even though Fraser starred without Weisz.

Check out the trailer for Grizzly Night below.

Based on true events, this terrifying survival thriller follows a rookie park ranger thrust into the fight of her life when Glacier National Park becomes the scene of deadly grizzly attacks. As panic spreads and communication breaks down, she must lead a group of frightened strangers through the darkness, confronting both the untamed wilderness and her own fears. What begins as a quiet summer evening turns into a night of chaos that changes the nation’s understanding of wildlife forever.

Grizzly Night is now available on VOD and Digital.