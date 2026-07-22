Tom Cruise's Days of Thunder 2 Finds Director In 50/50 Filmmaker Jonathan Levine

Tom Cruise's Days of Thunder 2 Finds Director In 50/50 Filmmaker Jonathan Levine

Days of Thunder 2 is looking to secure director Jonathan Levine to run the pit crew for Tom Cruise and producer Jerry Bruckheimer's return to NASCAR.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 22, 2026 09:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: ActioNewz.com

Turns out Jeff Gordon had the inside scoop all along.

When the racing icon mentioned last year that Tom Cruise flat-out told him "We're doing Days of Thunder 2," plenty of people took it with a grain of salt as the original film was released all the way back in 1990.

But Paramount just proved him right according to the latest intel from The Hollywood Reporter. The studio is officially moving ahead with the legacy sequel and negotiating with director Jonathan Levine to take the wheel.

The news comes on the heels of last year's teases from veteran producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who recently noted that new filmmaking tech makes now the perfect time to revisit the franchise. With Staples handling the screenplay, Cole Trickle's return is suddenly looking very real.

Moviegoers will see Tom Cruise back on screen soon when Digger arrives in theaters on October 2. After that, his line-up is stacked.

On top of the newly greenlit Days of Thunder 2, he’s set to star in Broadsword (directed by Christopher McQuarrie) and a third Top Gun. With that much on his plate, you have to wonder if a quiet update on the next Mission: Impossible is right around the corner, too.

For now, Paramount hasn't officially slotted Days of Thunder 2 into his timeline, but the project is officially moving.

In Days of Thunder, the film centers on Cole Trickle (Tom Cruise), a talented but inexperienced open-wheel driver who’s recruited by team owner Tim Daland (Randy Quaid) to take on the high-stakes world of NASCAR. Partnered with seasoned crew chief Harry Hogge (Robert Duvall), Cole struggles to adjust to the demands of stock car racing and build trust with his team.

His aggressive style sparks a heated rivalry with reigning champ Rowdy Burns (Michael Rooker), culminating in a dramatic crash that sidelines them both. During his recovery, Cole begins a romance with neurosurgeon Dr. Claire Lewicki (Nicole Kidman) and confronts his insecurities on and off the track. As his comeback looms, Cole finds himself challenged by his ambitious replacement, Russ Wheeler (Cary Elwes).

When Rowdy is forced to retire due to his injuries, he entrusts Cole with driving his car in the Daytona 500. With Harry back in his corner, Cole must push past fear, rivalry, and self-doubt to seize victory on racing’s biggest stage.

About The Author:
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pucrepeap
pucrepeap - 7/22/2026, 9:16 PM
Can we get an Eyes Wide Shut 2 please
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/22/2026, 9:25 PM
@pucrepeap - Hahaha
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/22/2026, 9:26 PM
I'd rather a sequel to "The Color Of Money". That makes a little more sense, AND there's already a book for it.
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 7/22/2026, 9:34 PM
Cool. Make it a crossover with Brad Pitt’s Sonny Hayes from F1 and you’ll make all the money!
grif
grif - 7/22/2026, 9:52 PM
cool. i really wanted this but its too bad robert duvall cant be in it

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