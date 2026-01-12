POKEMON: LEGO Finally Reveals New Sets Based On Pikachu, Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, And Eevee

We've known for a while that Pokémon LEGO sets are on the way, and as we first reported on GameFragger.com, they've finally been officially revealed. Launching on February 27, the first three sets see five fan favourite Pokémon—Pikachu, Evee, Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise—recreated in LEGO brick form.

A set worthy of one of the most recognisable Pokémon, the LEGO Pokémon Pikachu and Poké Ball, recreates one of the most iconic scenes from the franchise: Pikachu jumping out of the Poké Ball ready for battle. The brick-built Pikachu showcases this beloved Pokémon in a dynamic pose, leaping out from a Poké Ball.

The 2,050-piece set features a black lightning rod-shaped base, with lightning energy emitting from the Poké Ball as Pikachu exits, ready for action. Key easter eggs include a "25" displayed on the base, signifying Pikachu’s Pokédex number.

The epic LEGO Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise set brings three of the most celebrated Pokémon to fans in one of the LEGO Group's largest ever display sets. Made up of a whopping 6,838 pieces, the set features three Kanto first partner Pokémon evolutions, for the first time, in LEGO brick form.

Eevee's irresistible charm is celebrated with LEGO Pokémon Eevee, a 587-piece set that brings the cherished Pokémon to life in dynamic detail. Eevee’s expressive face, movable tail, head and limbs allow builders to pose the fan-favourite, either at rest or ready to jump into action.

Also pictured below are the LEGO Pokémon Kanto Region Badge Collection Gift With Purchase, and a Mini Pokémon Center Insiders Reward item, which collectors can get for 2,500 Insiders points.

"Bringing the world of Pokémon to life in LEGO bricks is both an exciting opportunity and a great responsibility," Julia Goldin, Chief Product & Marketing Officer of the LEGO Group, said. "We’ve worked to combine our worlds in a way that truly celebrates the creativity, adventure, and wonder that Pokémon represents."

"This partnership opens up a whole new range of possibilities for Trainers and builders alike, and we can’t wait for fans to experience these new LEGO Pokémon sets."

Siddharth Muthyala, Design Director on LEGO Pokémon, added, "As a lifelong Pokémon fan, it’s been an incredible honour to help bring these Pokémon to life in LEGO brick form for the first time."

"Pokémon has inspired generations of fans around the world, so our team approached the design of these sets with immense care and passion, ensuring every detail and pose truly celebrates what makes these characters so beloved," he continued. "I hope fans will love building them, as much as we did designing them."

These LEGO sets are undeniably impressive, but given that they're catered to adult collectors, you likely won't be surprised to learn that they won't be cheap. Eevee is $59.99, Pikachu will retail for $199.99, and the Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise combo clocks in at a massive $649.99.