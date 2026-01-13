AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Directors Reveal That Sneak Peeks Are "Not Teasers Or Trailers" - They're "Clues"

As we've mentioned a couple of times here, Marvel Studios' approach to marketing Avengers: Doomsday has been nothing if not unique. It started with a four-hour cast reveal and has continued with teaser trailers that have debuted exclusively in theaters each weekend with screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Rather than officially announce plans for the sneak peeks, Marvel Studios was happy to let social media buzz do its job. That's extended to low-res, leaked versions of each teaser surfacing days before they started playing on the big screen.

While not an ideal way for many fans to experience them, this has allowed Avengers: Doomsday to dominate the conversation online for the past month. However, "teaser trailers" might not be the best way to describe them.

Sharing the fourth preview on Instagram today, the Russo Brothers wrote, "What you’ve been watching for the last four weeks are not teasers. Or trailers. They are stories. They are clues. Pay attention."

Joe and Anthony signed off by including a new hashtag, "#DoomsdayHasBegun."

Fans have speculated that at least some of what we've seen in these sneak peeks was filmed specifically for the teasers. Time will tell there, but these latest remarks seem to suggest we should be taking an even closer look at what's been shown thus far, even though it feels like we've thoroughly dissected each of them.

Whether the Russos are referring to the dialogue, settings, or the specific choice of characters—today's preview revolving around Shuri, Namor, and The Thing was a little unexpected—it's clear that there are more surprises on the way between now and December.

Perhaps things will become clearer when the first actual trailer is released. Still, we can't help but wonder whether we're not actually getting any traditional sneak peeks for Avengers: Doomsday.

Feel free to rewatch the trailers below (the fourth can be found here), and let us know what new clues you can unearth...







Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love and Mabel Cadena as Namora. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.