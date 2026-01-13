AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Teaser Trailer #4 Officially Released; The Wakandans Meet The Fantastic Four!

"I've lost everyone that matters to me. A King has his duties, to prepare our people for the afterlife. I have mine." - Shuri, Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios has officially released the fourth and final teaser for Avengers: Doomsday. The trailer first leaked online a week ago today before playing exclusively in theaters with Avatar: Fire and Ash over the weekend.

This latest sneak peek opens with Shuri walking through a desert-like environment, flanked by King M'Baku and the Dora Milaje. We then catch a glimpse of Namor and Namora, seemingly confirming that Talokan (a.k.a. Atlantis) has either been transported to The Void or that the world's oceans have been drained.

The Wakandans then come face-to-face with The Thing, a member of the Fantastic Four who has somehow found himself on Earth-616 instead of Earth-828 (we'd bet on the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene having something to do with that).

The trailer ends with, "The Wakandans and The Fantastic Four Will Return in Avengers: Doomsday" before an updated countdown clock is shown.

While no more Avengers: Doomsday previews are expected to follow the four that we've had since Avatar: Fire and Ash's release last month, rumours point to us getting a full trailer during the Super Bowl next month. Hopefully, that will pull back the curtain on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Check out the latest Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer in the players below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love and Mabel Cadena as Namora. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.