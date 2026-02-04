AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Early Buzz Said To Be "Good" Ahead Of Upcoming Reshoots

Marvel Studios is reportedly skipping the Super Bowl this weekend, meaning we won't get a new look at Avengers: Doomsday during the Big Game (you can find a full breakdown of what's on the way here).

That's not hugely surprising, especially as it hasn't even been a month since the last of the four teasers paired with Avatar: Fire and Ash were released.

Reshoots are scheduled for April, likely to add actors who were unavailable during principal photography and to refine the story before Avengers: Secret Wars begins filming this summer. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like the upcoming reshoots will need to fix too much, because Marvel Studios executives are reportedly very pleased with how it's taking shape.

Talking on The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider said, "It's still very much in post. Let me see if I have anything on that. I did check in before the show, just in case. I did get a little something. 'Avengers' is in post and they still have a lot of pick-ups to do, but the buzz is good."

"The buzz is good. You're going to like it," he added. "You're going to like the movie."

With so much talk surrounding Avengers: Doomsday starting production without a finished script, it's a relief to hear something positive about how the movie is coming together.

There's been a lot of chatter on social media in recent days, with scoopers saying it's heavy on fan-service and filled with action scenes that are bigger than any other MCU blockbuster. With so much negativity online—early word from Supergirl test screenings, for example, was fairly middling—it seems the "buzz" surrounding the next Avengers movie is indeed good. For now, anyway!

While by no means confirmed, with Avengers: Doomsday skipping the Super Bowl, it seems likely that the next trailer will be attached to The Mandalorian and Grogu in May. Marvel Studios may also do something to commemorate last year's cast reveal in March.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.