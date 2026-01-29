AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Leaked Story Details Reveal Plans For Steve Rogers, Thor, Doctor Doom, More

Avengers: Doomsday continues to generate endless speculation and rumours, and the hope is that the trailer rumoured to be released during the Super Bowl will finally offer a better idea of what to expect from Doctor Doom's long-awaited MCU debut.

As of now, it sounds like we can expect Victor Von Doom to initially present himself as an ally to Earth's Mightiest Heroes before his true plan—reshaping what remains of the Multiverse into a reality he can control—is revealed.

While we're sure Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers have some huge surprises planned, no MCU movie has been completely immune from leaks, and we now have another from insider @MyTimeToShineH.

Shedding some supposed light on how Avengers: Doomsday begins, they write, "Victor asks the Fantastic Four for help with the Incursions. They travel together with Steve Rogers to the MCU in their ship to warn everyone, then join forces to head to the X-Men universe - the source of the next Incursion that will destroy their Earths. They have a plan to fix everything."

The scooper adds that the movie will see Steve Rogers and Thor teaming up to seek out Loki, presumably meaning they'll need to find him and the TVA as part of their likely doomed (pun intended) plan to save the Multiverse.

On a side note, we've heard that Avengers: Doomsday will feature the sight of Earths crashing into each other, very much like what we saw in Jonathan Hickman's Avengers and New Avengers runs.

"We continue to use the baseball cards," Anthony Russo said last year of his and Joe's approach to figuring out which characters and actors to use in their Avengers movies. Joe added, "Now they have magnets on them so we can put ‘em on a board and look at ‘em. It’s the only way to keep track of the amount of characters that we’re working with."

Anthony then chimed in to say, "[As] far as how do we look at who’s in the movies, it’s just a long creative process of exploring where we want to take the story. What is the most surprising and exciting area for us to push into, and which characters help us in that effort?"

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.