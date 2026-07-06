Avengers: Doomsday LEGO Set Leak May Reveal Villainous Team's Debut And [Spoiler] Variant

With Marvel Studios expected to pull back the curtain on Avengers: Doomsday at this month's San Diego Comic-Con, the first wave of merchandise is set to be revealed before July is over. That should include LEGO sets, which, while rarely accurate to what we see in these films, still offer some clues about what's on the way.

A first look at a Doctor Doom bust has already been revealed (we've included a closer look at Victor Von Doom's Minfigure below), and we now have descriptions for two more sets.

The first is titled "Sentinel Battle" and includes a Sentinel replica, a downed Sentinel's head, and Doom, along with Thor, Mystique, Mister Fantastic, Nightcrawler, and Magneto. That's obviously a take on the battle we've seen in leaked footage from the movie, as it includes the X Mansion sign.

Here's where things get really interesting, though. The same leaker is reporting that we're also getting the "Dark Avengers Quinjet" and that it includes HYDRA Captain America. Now, something may have been lost in translation, with this actually being the New Avengers Quinjet with a U.S. Agent figure, but the account in question leaks a lot of accurate intel and doesn't appear to have made a mistake.

So, if this is accurate—and we wouldn't get too excited, just in case—then we're going to see a team of Dark Avengers in Avengers: Doomsday, presumably led by a villainous Variant of Steve Rogers, who is loyal to HYDRA.

There were rumblings about this a long time ago, but they fell by the wayside when that supposed plot leak showed up online and has seemingly been the source of all those social media scoops ever since. If we are getting the Dark Avengers and they're included in merchandise, there could be a big surprise coming in the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.