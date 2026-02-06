AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Merchandise Teases Another Costume For MCU's Doctor Doom

The latest Avengers: Doomsday merchandise seemingly teases Doctor Doom's simplified costume from 2024's San Diego Comic-Con, revealing another stylised look at Robert Downey Jr.'s villain.

By JoshWilding - Feb 06, 2026 09:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

More merchandise for Avengers: Doomsday has found its way online, and the spotlight is once again on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom...in slipper form.

While these are obviously very stylised, the first set seems to have been inspired by what we saw Downey wear on stage at Comic-Con in 2024. This also resembles Doom's relatively simplified look in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' mid-credits scene.

With that in mind, we wouldn't mind betting that it's an indication of what he'll wear before we get "classic" Doctor Doom. 

The second set depicts a more traditional costume design, seemingly matching what we've seen in official promo art. You'll notice that both items are labelled Avengers: Doomsday, so this is movie merch.

While we're sure the rest of the ensemble will receive their fair share of merchandise in the coming months, it's interesting that the focus is currently on Doom. With Downey, a major draw for the MCU as Tony Stark, playing the villain, perhaps we shouldn't be surprised. 

Beyond The Fantastic Four's stinger, we've seen nothing from Doom in the MCU before now because original plans called for Kang the Conqueror to be the Multiverse Saga's big bad. The pivot to Doom is a major creative shift, and there are worse ways to raise awareness than flooding store shelves with products boasting Victor Von Doom's likeness.

Last year, Avengers: Doomsday co-director Anthony Russo was asked about Downey returning to the MCU as Doom after previously playing Iron Man. "We can’t explain that as it’s part of the story," the filmmaker teased. "There’s nobody else in the world who could play this character the way he’s about to."

Check out this new look at Avengers: Doomsday's Doom merchandise in the X post below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

