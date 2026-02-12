AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Promo Art Reveals 4K Look At Doctor Doom's Mask; Russos Tease Movie's Tone

A 4K look at the mask Robert Downey Jr. will don as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday has been revealed, while the Russo Brothers explain that the villain "demands a certain tone."

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 12, 2026 05:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Some Avengers: Doomsday promo art recently leaked online, revealing a new look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. There was some speculation about it being AI, which is inevitable at a time when social media is flooded with fake images. 

Well, we now have a 4K look at the piece—which is official—offering a closer look at the final design for Victor Von Doom's mask. It's very comic-accurate and sinister enough that we have to believe the simplified version seen in The Fantastic Four: First Steps is meant to make him initially look less menacing to Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes.

This is classic Doom, though, and it hopefully won't be too much longer before Marvel Studios fully reveals the villain. One place that won't be happening is in the pages of this month's Empire Magazine.

Despite speculation that the latest issue would have a first look at Avengers: Doomsday, that's not the case. The publication did speak with the Russo Brothers, though, and Anthony Russo told them, "As much as we run at fun in terms of what these films can be, we also run at the complexity and difficulty of what these movies can do at a narrative level."

"I think we’ve found a new level of that in Doomsday," the filmmaker continued, before his brother, Joe, chimed in to add, "Victor Von Doom demands a certain tone."

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be the MCU's biggest movie yet. The Multiverse Saga has seen Marvel Studios face some significant challenges, so the hope is that the Russos can end this era of storytelling with a bang.

Take a closer look at Avengers: Doomsday's take on Doctor Doom below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

