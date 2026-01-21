AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor May Clear Up Some Misconceptions About [SPOILER]'s Return As Spider-Man

There have been some pretty wild claims circulating about plans for Spider-Man in Avengers: Doomsday this week, but those may have just been cleared up by yet another rumour.

By JoshWilding - Jan 21, 2026 02:01 PM EST
Over the past couple of days, you may have seen some chatter on social media about Hugh Jackman's Wolverine killing Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man in Avengers: Doomsday. Yes, you read that correctly.

It's previously been reported that Logan, Peter Parker, and Deadpool will share the screen in the upcoming movie, but Wolverine killing Spidey surely isn't something anyone wants to see. Fortunately, we have an update from scooper Alex Perez, who claims to have set the record straight on these rumours.

According to The Cosmic Circus writer, claims that members of the X-Men are set to battle Spider-Man and Doctor Octopus during the events of 2004's Spider-Man 2 are false. He also adds, "Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man will not die in Avengers: Doomsday."

While this is admittedly a rumour countering another rumour, Perez has a solid track record, so we're willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. As always, though, it's best to take any claims like these with a pinch of salt.

Maguire's wall-crawler likely surviving the events of Avengers: Doomsday is a relief, regardless, as it increases the odds of him sharing the screen with Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men in Avengers: Secret Wars

Interestingly, Perez has also said that Marvel Studios scrapped plans for Earth-838's Illuminati to reform in Deadpool & Wolverine. The group was reportedly set to feature Mordo, a Scarlet Witch Variant, Magneto, Quicksilver, and Iron Monger. Could they return in Avengers: Doomsday, or has the moment passed?

In other news, a toy event in London today has confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday Funko Pops will be released in November. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, meanwhile, will get its own line of bobbleheads in April. These release windows offer an idea of when merchandise will begin arriving in stores.

Stay tuned for more on Avengers: Doomsday as we have it.




Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

