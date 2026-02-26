AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor May Reveal New Details On Thor's [SPOILER] & Some Returning Characters

In Thor's Avengers: Doomsday teaser, we see the God of Thunder praying to the Allfather to give him the strength to defeat one more enemy so that he can return home to his daughter, Love.

According to a recent rumor from MTTSH, Odin hears his son's words and sends him an entire army to aid in the battle against Doctor Doom and his forces. Now, the scooper is claiming that this army will include a few familiar faces.

"The army Thor gets from Odin comes to him from Valhalla, so get ready to see old characters back."

Thor has lost quite a few allies over the years, including Heimdall, the Warriors Three, and most recently, Jane Foster. It obviously remains to be seen which characters make up this army, but we wouldn't be surprised if Idris Elba and Natalie Portman, at the very least, returned for cameo appearances.

We're not sure what part this legion of ghostly warriors will play in the story, but maybe it'll be similar to The Dead Men of Dunharrow in The Lord of the Rings, in that they're only good for a single battle!

MTTSH also shared a follow-up to a previous rumour, which claimed that Doom will ultimately destroy everyone in the TVA, including Loki.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.