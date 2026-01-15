AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Reveals [SPOILER] Are Also On Fantastic Four Ship In THUNDERBOLTS* Post-Credits Scene

In Thunderbolts*'s post-credits scene, the MCU's New Avengers were alerted to an unknown ship entering the Earth's atmosphere. However, while the heroes didn't recognise it, fans immediately realised the craft belonged to the Fantastic Four (the "4" logo was another big giveaway, of course).

There's already been speculation about Doctor Doom being on board after he arrives in the Baxter Building in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' mid-credits scene. Now, a new rumour claims to reveal who exactly is travelling alongside Marvel's First Family.

According to @MyTimeToShineH, "Thor and Steve are already on the Fantastic Four’s ship with Doom before it arrives in the MCU."

The implication is that Earth-616 isn't the team's first stop; while it makes sense for the Fantastic Four and Doom to take Captain America from the branched timeline he created, we can't currently figure out how Thor found himself among them...unless it's a Thor Variant?

If this rumour makes anything clear, it's that we know surprisingly little about Marvel Studios' plans for Avengers: Doomsday. These claims do, however, line up with what we've heard about Doom presenting himself as a hero to those he encounters on the Sacred Timeline.

The Russos will need to be careful not to repeat Thanos' arc—he was another character who saw himself as a hero—and when Doom's villainous nature is fully revealed, we'd bet on him doing something truly despicable.

In related news, the insider is reporting that "Luke Cage" was used as a codename for Chris Evans' Steve Rogers on the set of Avengers: Doomsday. Only time will tell whether there's a deeper meaning to it than that.

You can rewatch Steve's Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The Hollywood trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.