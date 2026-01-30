AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Reveals Which X-MEN Franchise Icon Is The Movie's "MVP"

The joy of Marvel Studios' Avengers movies has always been seeing disparate characters from across the MCU coming together in the same space. This December's Avengers: Doomsday will take that a step further when Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes meet 20th Century Fox's X-Men.

With Kevin Feige and the Russo Brothers calling the shots in place of Bryan Singer, Simon Kinberg, and Lauren Shuler Donner, these Variants will be far more in line with their comic book counterparts. That was evident from Cyclops' new look in the third Avengers: Doomsday teaser.

The preview showed Professor X and Magneto sharing a tender moment in the X-Mansion and ended with Cyclops unleashing a massive optic blast in the midst of a fight with mutant-hunting Sentinels.

Rumour has it the Avengers and Fantastic Four will initially battle the X-Men before teaming up to fight Doom-controlled Sentinels. Now, insider Daniel Richtman has revealed which mutant is Avengers: Doomsday's MVP.

"I hear Magneto is the MVP of Avengers: Doomsday," he wrote on X, suggesting there's much more to the Master of Magnetism's role in this movie than what we've seen thus far. Of course, for the comic book readers among you, we're sure you'll be well aware of the sort of epicness that ensues when Magneto battles these massive robots.

Last November, Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu said, "I think everybody experiences their own version of imposter syndrome at some point in their lives, and stepping onto set with some of the names that you are alluding to, I definitely felt a lot of that."

"So, yes, there was the insecurity and the imposter syndrome...but it was like, 'That’s Sir Ian McKellen, and he’s wearing his superhero costume.' It was such a wonderful way to meet somebody that you admire so much. And to get to play in the sandbox with them and, in a lot of cases, play with characters that they had developed over decades, it was just a really, really special experience."

What are you hoping to see from Magneto in Avengers: Doomsday?

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.