AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Reveals Why Deadpool And Wolverine Team-up Against [SPOILER]

In recent weeks, rumours have swirled about an unexpected role for the X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday. It seems their world has been victim to multiple Incursions, forcing the mutants to travel to other realities and destroy those worlds before theirs falls.

This lines up with the comics to some extent, because in Jonathan Hickman's Avengers and New Avengers runs (in the build up to 2015's Secret Wars), the Illuminati repeatedly saved Earth-616 by destroying the alternate reality about to collide with their own.

It's been said that this is the reason for several X-Men mainstays being absent from Avengers: Doomsday, including Storm and Jean Grey. Their absence likely didn't hurt the movie's budget either, especially if they asked for more than Marvel Studios was willing to pay.

Today, insider @MyTimeToShineH is reporting that Wolverine and Deadpool are sent to the Earth that Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man calls home to destroy it (we still don't know exactly how they achieve that). As you might expect, that leads to a fight between the wall-crawler and the duo we last saw in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.

It's been widely reported that Spider-Man plays a significant role in Avengers: Doomsday, so whatever happens, chances are the Merc with the Mouth and Logan take the web-slinger home with them.

The prolific scooper has also reaffirmed that America Chavez does not appear in Avengers: Doomsday—despite her ability to punch through realities—and shared some additional insights into the rumoured Magneto vs. Doctor Doom battle.

"[It] has been described to me as 'this movie’s Doctor Strange vs. Thanos,'" they shared on social media, adding, "it’s the biggest, most badass fight in the film."

The X-Men Universe in Avengers: Doomsday has been compared to House of M, where mutants are finally the dominant species. However, it seems getting there has meant making some huge moral sacrifices as the Multiverse's different realities begin falling like dominoes.

See if you can spot any X-Men clues in the team's Avengers: Doomsday teaser below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.