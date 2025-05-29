AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumored To Feature MCU Debut Of A New BLACK PANTHER

This isn't the first time we've heard this, but a reliable source is now claiming that we will indeed see a new character take up the mantle of Black Panther in Avengers: Doomsday...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 29, 2025 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

It seems we'll soon have two Black Panthers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the same.

Back in January, The Hot Mic's Jeff Sneider reported that "Marvel is looking to recast its Black Panther hero T'Challa ahead of the two Avengers movies and Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 3."

It was generally assumed this would either be a Multiversal variant of the character played by the late Chadwick Boseman, or an older version of his son. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever concluded with Shuri (Letitia Wright) meeting her nephew - also named T'Challa - the child Boseman's hero had with Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).

Since the original rumor, we have heard conflicting reports about Marvel's plans for Wakanda's protector, with other sources claiming that Shuri will retain the mantle going forward. We now know that Wright is set to reprise the role for Avengers: Doomsday, but she might just be joined by a second Panther.

According to MTTSH, "There will be a second Black Panther in Avengers: Doomsday." The scooper believes that this will indeed be T'Challa and Nakia's son, and not a variant of the original character.

Though the Russo Brothers denied that it was official, the (allegedly) leaked Doomsday concept art that did the rounds online back in March depicted a new Black Panther with what appeared to be Snowfall actor Damson Idris' likeness. This doesn't mean that he's been cast in the role, of course, but it may give us some idea of the type of actor the studio is looking at.

If a new Panther does debut in Doomsday and Shuri passes on the mantle, it will be interesting to see how T'Challa's sister's role in the MCU evolves heading into Secret Wars and beyond.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Chris Hemsworth Shares Thank You! The Legacy Of Thor Video - Is He Bidding Farewell To The God Of Thunder?
Chris Hemsworth Shares "Thank You! The Legacy Of Thor" Video - Is He Bidding Farewell To The God Of Thunder?
RUMOR: We Finally Know Who AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Mysterious Spaceship Belongs To - SPOILERS
RUMOR: We Finally Know Who AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Mysterious Spaceship Belongs To - SPOILERS

AllsGood
AllsGood - 5/29/2025, 10:06 AM
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/29/2025, 11:05 AM
@AllsGood -

More aptly, Mulan lit the fireworks while they were in storage, and burned the castle down.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 5/29/2025, 10:08 AM
User Comment Image
DannyBrandy20
DannyBrandy20 - 5/29/2025, 10:14 AM
User Comment Image

They better show his intellectual side with this T'Challa
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 5/29/2025, 10:18 AM
@DannyBrandy20 - Based on the article, it sounds like it will not be T'Challa, but actually be his son. I think that would be a little disappointing. T'Challa is such a great character and a major player in the Marvel universe, so it is a shame he is no longer in the MCU. Here's to hoping the actually recast him.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 5/29/2025, 11:00 AM
@Shivermetimbers - The son's name is also T'Challa though.

And maybe this one will connect with Storm...
Evansly
Evansly - 5/29/2025, 10:20 AM
Should have done it before. Curious about their approach to add him in.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/29/2025, 10:40 AM
@Evansly - I mean , who would it have been besides Shuri?.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

If it was anyone else besides her given T’Challas death , people would have screamed about it not being comic accurate

Evansly
Evansly - 5/29/2025, 10:48 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Personally I wouldn't have minded M'Baku. Winston Duke has such a big frame he could have been a really intimidating Black Panther.

Although I would say a recast would have probably be the best direction
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/29/2025, 11:03 AM
@Evansly - I agree there

I was on the recast train but I also understand that I wasn’t close to Chadwick so I can understand why his friends and such who were involved in the film wouldn’t have felt it to be right at the time
TheyDont
TheyDont - 5/29/2025, 10:21 AM
Boseman really screwed MCU with his secret cancer. If he disclosed it, they could have cast an actor who would actually be alive now.
JosephStalin
JosephStalin - 5/29/2025, 10:32 AM
@TheyDont - I think if I had the chance to do something that mattered to me despite terminal illness, I might still go for it. Also, he might have been diagnosed after casting, and under contract. He was looking out for himself, and probably hoped he'd get better (prior to stage 4 diagnosis in 2019), and perhaps leave a significant legacy behind.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/29/2025, 10:45 AM
@TheyDont - Nothing forced them to not recast him.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 5/29/2025, 10:53 AM
@JosephStalin - Well, he failed spectacularly.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 5/29/2025, 11:01 AM
@TheyDont - 🥱 Y'all have gotten boring.
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 5/29/2025, 10:33 AM
If they are going to have two Black Panthers, I wonder if they'll still follow the story arc of one (Damson Idris) picking up the mantel while the other (Shuri) is in a coma? Or in this case, off world or something. Or of course beaten down bad by Doom.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 5/29/2025, 10:35 AM
Ok so Wakanda Forever took place in 2025 and the lil boy is about 6-8. Thunderbolts takes place 2027 so now the kid is 8-10. Then at the end of Thunderbolts theres a 14 month time jump. Now kid is like 9-11.
Order66
Order66 - 5/29/2025, 10:45 AM
Finally. Age up Tchalla Jr put him under the mask. Thank you.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 5/29/2025, 10:56 AM
So it's gonna be T'Challa-but-not-T'Challa. Temu T'Challa. Gotcha !

With each new development, it's becoming increasingly obvious (as if it wasn't already) that they should have just recast. The fad of acting like Chadwick was the second coming of Christ rather than a human being has waned.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 5/29/2025, 11:03 AM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - Him just being human is part of the appreciation.

Meanwhile, we've got the likes of Internet folks still breathing.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 5/29/2025, 11:06 AM
@OrgasmicPotatoe -

Well said.
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 5/29/2025, 11:03 AM
They need to stop playing hopscotch with the MCU, the thing is broken and fractured at this point. Secret Wars and the multiverse gives them a chance to start over and reboot the franchise, much like the comics do. Have a new MCU where mutants exists, and maybe have a avatar character from the old universe that can fill in what's different.

I hope that's what they do, because the x-men does not fit and they are forcing it.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/29/2025, 11:07 AM
@EgoEgor — How do you know they're forcing it? There have been no mutants in the main timeline, and there hasn't been a single mutant story in the main timeline. Multiverse of Madness is a different universe, the Marvel post-credit scene is a different universe, and Deadpool and Wolverine is a different universe.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/29/2025, 11:04 AM
I hope not. At the end of secret wars, sure, but don't give in to all these lames, especially the ones on here who lack compassion
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/29/2025, 11:07 AM
Just wish they’d bring Forest Whitaker back so we can hear him say tha black panthah!

