AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Chris Hemsworth On Potential Thor/Loki Reunion: "It's Incredibly Emotional"

We know that both Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston have been confirmed to reprise their respective roles for Avengers: Doomsday, but that doesn't necessarily mean we will see Thor and Loki reunite in this movie

The last time we saw the Asgardian half-brothers together was in the opening scene of Avengers: Infinity War, when Thor was forced to watch as Thanos crushed Loki's throat. While that version of the God of Mischief remained dead, a variant returned for the Disney+ Loki series, progressing from self-serving villain to hero over the course of two seasons before ultimately sacrificing his freedom to become "God Loki" and hold the Multiverse together as the Temporal Tree.

Even so, Thor seeing Loki again - especially a variant who has put his villainous ways behind him - is bound to be a huge moment for both characters, but could it be something that's saved for Secret Wars?

Hemsworth was asked if fans will "cry" upon witnessing this reunion while speaking to Variety, but wasn't about to confirm anything. He did promise that Doomsday will be an emotional experience overall, however.

"It's a yes, no, maybe to that question... [the movie is] incredibly emotional, incredibly powerful... it's gonna blow you away this one. I don't know how they did it."

Chris Hemsworth says #AvengersDoomsday is "incredibly emotional, incredibly powerful. It's going to blow you away this one. I don't know how they do it." pic.twitter.com/5f2pCuBvX5 — Variety (@Variety) February 11, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.