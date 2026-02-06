AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Chris Hemsworth Pitches Thor/Storm Team-up For SECRET WARS

Short of a big surprise in Avengers: Doomsday, it appears Halle Berry will not reprise her role as Storm in the upcoming blockbuster. For fans eager to see the X-Men franchise star don a comic-accurate costume as Ororo Munroe, that's obviously come as a major disappointment.

Avengers: Secret Wars is always a possibility, of course, and in an interview for Crime 101, Chris Hemsworth said he was hoping Thor could share the screen with Storm "to help me summon the storms."

Admitting he was "bummed" not to be joined by Berry in Avengers: Doomsday, the actor went on to share more of his thoughts on what a team-up could look like. "I think he'd be—I think he'd be like, 'Oh, we're the same. We have something in common, the incredible wielding of the weather patterns talent.'"

When Berry was asked if she thinks the similarities between Thor and Storm's powers could explain why she isn't part of the movie's cast, the Oscar-winner mused, "Maybe that's why she's not there. They don't need her."

There have been rumblings about a storyline explanation for the absence of characters like Storm and Jean Grey, but that may be a result of negotiations with some returning X-Men stars not working out. Avengers: Doomsday will likely be one of the most expensive movies ever made, so paying big money for what may be little more than extended cameos probably isn't feasible.

Still, of all the team-ups we could get in the upcoming Avengers movies, the God of Thunder and the X-Men's Goddess bringing the thunder together would be absolutely epic.

You can hear more from Hemsworth and Berry in the Instagram post below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.