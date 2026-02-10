AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Lewis Pullman Reveals Unique Experience On Movie's Set

Thunderbolts* finally introduced the MCU's take on The Sentry, establishing the unstable Robert Reynolds as one of the franchise's most powerful beings. The Void, meanwhile, is even stronger than the Golden Guardian and capable of ending the world as we know it.

In the movie's post-credits scene, set four months after the New Avengers are introduced, we learned that Bob hadn't accessed his powers for fear of unleashing The Void again.

However, it's been rumoured that Doctor Doom will find a way to manipulate The Sentry, possibly turning him into a weapon and one of the Multiverse's biggest threats. We've also heard some vague chatter about Professor X attempting to help the New Avenger.

Whatever happens, Bob will be a crucial part of Avengers: Doomsday. For actor Lewis Pullman, the experience of sharing the screen with so many iconic superheroes and living legends wasn't lost on him.

"It was like going to the Met Gala if the theme was superheroes," he told Entertainment Tonight. "It was some of the most admirable people working today, all in the same space and the same universe. I felt very out of body the entire time."

"It was another of those many experiences, this one more than anything, was truly flabbergasted at how I could be of service in something that is surrounded by so many total legends," Pullman continued. "I learned so much. I had so much fun. I can’t wait to see the movie."

The Russo Brothers directed Thunderbolts*'s post-credits scene, so we've already got a taste of their plans for the character. With so much on the line, Bob will have to become The Sentry again, and that could spell doom for the Multiverse depending on how things play out.

In the video below, you can hear more from Pullman on Avengers: Doomsday, Spaceballs 2, and Top Gun 3.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.