AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Lewis Pullman Reveals Unique Experience On Movie's Set

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Lewis Pullman Reveals Unique Experience On Movie's Set

Thunderbolts* star Lewis Pullman has opened up on shooting Avengers: Doomsday, describing his time on set as being as unique as "going to the Met Gala if the theme was superheroes."

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 10, 2026 06:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: Entertainment Tonight

Thunderbolts* finally introduced the MCU's take on The Sentry, establishing the unstable Robert Reynolds as one of the franchise's most powerful beings. The Void, meanwhile, is even stronger than the Golden Guardian and capable of ending the world as we know it.

In the movie's post-credits scene, set four months after the New Avengers are introduced, we learned that Bob hadn't accessed his powers for fear of unleashing The Void again.

However, it's been rumoured that Doctor Doom will find a way to manipulate The Sentry, possibly turning him into a weapon and one of the Multiverse's biggest threats. We've also heard some vague chatter about Professor X attempting to help the New Avenger.

Whatever happens, Bob will be a crucial part of Avengers: Doomsday. For actor Lewis Pullman, the experience of sharing the screen with so many iconic superheroes and living legends wasn't lost on him. 

"It was like going to the Met Gala if the theme was superheroes," he told Entertainment Tonight. "It was some of the most admirable people working today, all in the same space and the same universe. I felt very out of body the entire time."

"It was another of those many experiences, this one more than anything, was truly flabbergasted at how I could be of service in something that is surrounded by so many total legends," Pullman continued. "I learned so much. I had so much fun. I can’t wait to see the movie."

The Russo Brothers directed Thunderbolts*'s post-credits scene, so we've already got a taste of their plans for the character. With so much on the line, Bob will have to become The Sentry again, and that could spell doom for the Multiverse depending on how things play out.

In the video below, you can hear more from Pullman on Avengers: DoomsdaySpaceballs 2, and Top Gun 3.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Reveals The Name Of Steve Rogers' Child And It's A Possible Spoiler
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Reveals The Name Of Steve Rogers' Child And It's A Possible Spoiler
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Robert Downey Jr. Dons Doom-Themed Jersey As MCU Breaks 16-Year Super Bowl Trend
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Robert Downey Jr. Dons Doom-Themed Jersey As MCU Breaks 16-Year Super Bowl Trend

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder