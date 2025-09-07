Channing Tatum Teases Gambit's New AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Accent: "You Have To Really Play With It"

Channing Tatum Teases Gambit's New AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Accent: &quot;You Have To Really Play With It&quot;

During a new interview, Channing Tatum explains how he found his "softened" Cajun accent for his MCU return as Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 07, 2025 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

"Wooimbouttamakeanameformyselfere"

Channing Tatum is set to reprise his Deadpool and Wolverine role as Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday, and the actor recently revealed that the Ragin' Cajun will be taken a little more seriously when he makes his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a previous interview, Tatum explained why he won't be going "full Cajun" with his hard-to-understand accent for Doomsday.

“I’m not gonna go full Cajun. [Directors Anthony and Joe Russo] want things to be funny, but they don’t want to go full Deadpool. They want to keep the drama and keep it tight. When Gambit gets serious — when he drops the Mardi Gras mask — things do matter.”

Gambit will still have a Louisiana twang, however, and during a new interview with EW, Tatum explained how he came to the new "softened" accent.

"The accent's a tough one. It's hard to explain that to someone that isn't from the South, isn't from Louisiana. My dad's from New Orleans. I've been around. That accent has a big spectrum. You cannot understand 'em at all, and you can understand 'em at times. So you have to really play with it."

"There's a lot of exposition that has to happen in those movies, and you can even do that," he added. "So it's been a strange but really gratifying thing. When you're trying to shove a square peg for so long and then finally it just goes [through], then you're like, 'Yes! Alright! Cool. We're off and running now.' So it's fun."

Tatum also credited Ryan Reynolds with convincing Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige that "he could make it work" as Gambit in Deadpool and Wolverine.

Spoilers follow.

We're still not sure how big a role Tatum will have in Doomsday, but the actor recently revealed that he has a "big fight" scene with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom that was intense enough to cause an injury. Tatum is now said to be walking with a "pronounced limp," and is undergoing physical therapy before returning to finish shooting his scenes.

"Tatum was sidelined, sitting in for close-ups and allowing his double to take on the heavy stuff. Today, he says, he’s taken the day off his pain meds 'so I wouldn’t be falling asleep on you and drooling. My body doesn’t do well with codeine — and those painkillers the U.K. docs gave me were strong.'”

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

