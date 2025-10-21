Elizabeth Olsen Addresses MCU Future As The Scarlet Witch; Defends Superhero Movies From Critics

Elizabeth Olsen Addresses MCU Future As The Scarlet Witch; Defends Superhero Movies From Critics

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Elizabeth Olsen has addressed her future as the Scarlet Witch, not remembering Marvel Zombies, and why she stands by the superhero genre. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 21, 2025 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: InStyle

When we last saw Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, she'd been buried under Mount Wundagore. It was a moment of heroic sacrifice for Wanda Maximoff, following a rampage through the Multiverse that left death and destruction in her wake.

It's been over three years since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released in theaters, and while the Scarlet Witch's fate remains a mystery to us, Olsen did recently reprise the role in Marvel Animation's Marvel Zombies.

However, what was weeks ago for fans was actually years ago for the actress. "I recorded that so long ago, I’m sorry," she told InStyle. "It's so crazy that...I feel terrible that I don't...I can't speak more to it."

Olsen likely recorded her lines while working on the Doctor Strange sequel, so it's no wonder she doesn't have much to say this far removed. The WandaVision star was later asked if she believes Wanda is still alive in the main MCU and responded, "No idea." Despite that, it's widely believed that she'll reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday.

Explaining what it is about the MCU that appeals to her, Olsen said that making the movies is a "joyful" experience as a performer. 

"And goofy. It’s ridiculous," she continued. "We're grown people behaving like children on a playground. We're flying. We're shooting things out of our hands. And it’s a character that I've gotten to return to so many times over 10 years. It’s good to put her down and then I miss her and I want her back. I'd jump at the opportunity to be in her shoes again."

Praising the MCU, Olsen added, "It's the consistency of a community and a job, which is hard to find. The insane camera movement, stunt work, and special effects, visual effects that are happening in real time. It’s a lot of coordination, it's hundreds and hundreds of people on set, and it's a powerful thing to be a part of all those people working towards one goal. The people doing the visual effects are artists."

Of course, not everyone has such high praise for the genre. Now, with "superhero fatigue" in full effect, the genre's detractors are having a field day. Olsen, however, remained steadfast in her defence of comic book movies. 

"The soul, the spirit, the heart is fulfilled doing it. It does mean something. I care about the acting being great—everyone does," she shared. "There are hundreds of people doing their job to the highest degree. That’s why it's frustrating for them to not be acknowledged for the artistry that is involved. A lot happens in visual effects afterwards—'cause we can't actually fly, you know?"

These comments from Olsen come hours after it was rumoured that her MCU return is indeed imminent. Marvel's social media channels have been sharing a lot of Wanda-related content recently, likely setting the stage for the Scarlet Witch's return in VisionQuest or the next Avengers movies.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Stars Simu Liu And Tenoch Huerta On Working With Original X-MEN And Robert Downey Jr's Doom
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Stars Simu Liu And Tenoch Huerta On Working With Original X-MEN And Robert Downey Jr's Doom
THE MARVELS Director Nia DaCosta Talks Post-Production Issues And Visiting The AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set
Recommended For You:

THE MARVELS Director Nia DaCosta Talks Post-Production Issues And Visiting The AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Set

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/21/2025, 12:39 PM
I didn't even click on the rage bait article. See how easy that was
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/21/2025, 12:57 PM
@bobevanz - Then lets bring it over here:

Why You’re All Wrong: SUPERMAN Was Terrible, THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Perfect

Comics fans flocked to Superman, an imperfect, problematic film from its very first moments. Yet fans all but ignored the MCU's The Fantastic Four, a near-perfect sci-fi adventure. How can this be?...

By Phlegmbot - Oct 21, 2025 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios
[SPOILERS! Lots of 'em!]

Gunns Superman was absolute wet dog shit, aside from making jobs for his wife and friends, it's almost as if Gunn made it as bad as possible so that his best friend Zack could get the keys back after he fumbled enough projects WB would have no choice but to bring him back and F4 was soo mid I didn't even watch it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/21/2025, 12:53 PM
I didn’t think I could like her more and then she makes comments like that defending a genre I love that my respect for her grows even more…

Honestly I don’t care about what certain filmmakers or actors think of the genre but what hurts more is people who are suppose to be fans seemingly celebrating a failure and hoping for its death which just befuddles me.

Like if you don’t like it then why not put your energy into something that you do?.

Anyway in regards to Wanda coming back , I still think VisionQuest & Doomsday are the only likely options for a return…

Regardless if that happens or not , I do hope we see her again sooner then later since Lizzie’s been one of the MVP’s of the post EG MCU imo!!.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/21/2025, 12:59 PM
"I get that special feeling Har... Where I'd do anything to bone her."

"Wow, that is special."

I paraphrase....
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/21/2025, 1:40 PM
For fun I checked out prices for clothing line that’s freaking expensive for price of shirt, pants alone that I never see people where live buy and wear clothes

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder