Elizabeth Olsen Addresses MCU Future As The Scarlet Witch; Defends Superhero Movies From Critics

When we last saw Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, she'd been buried under Mount Wundagore. It was a moment of heroic sacrifice for Wanda Maximoff, following a rampage through the Multiverse that left death and destruction in her wake.

It's been over three years since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released in theaters, and while the Scarlet Witch's fate remains a mystery to us, Olsen did recently reprise the role in Marvel Animation's Marvel Zombies.

However, what was weeks ago for fans was actually years ago for the actress. "I recorded that so long ago, I’m sorry," she told InStyle. "It's so crazy that...I feel terrible that I don't...I can't speak more to it."

Olsen likely recorded her lines while working on the Doctor Strange sequel, so it's no wonder she doesn't have much to say this far removed. The WandaVision star was later asked if she believes Wanda is still alive in the main MCU and responded, "No idea." Despite that, it's widely believed that she'll reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday.

Explaining what it is about the MCU that appeals to her, Olsen said that making the movies is a "joyful" experience as a performer.

"And goofy. It’s ridiculous," she continued. "We're grown people behaving like children on a playground. We're flying. We're shooting things out of our hands. And it’s a character that I've gotten to return to so many times over 10 years. It’s good to put her down and then I miss her and I want her back. I'd jump at the opportunity to be in her shoes again."

Praising the MCU, Olsen added, "It's the consistency of a community and a job, which is hard to find. The insane camera movement, stunt work, and special effects, visual effects that are happening in real time. It’s a lot of coordination, it's hundreds and hundreds of people on set, and it's a powerful thing to be a part of all those people working towards one goal. The people doing the visual effects are artists."

Of course, not everyone has such high praise for the genre. Now, with "superhero fatigue" in full effect, the genre's detractors are having a field day. Olsen, however, remained steadfast in her defence of comic book movies.

"The soul, the spirit, the heart is fulfilled doing it. It does mean something. I care about the acting being great—everyone does," she shared. "There are hundreds of people doing their job to the highest degree. That’s why it's frustrating for them to not be acknowledged for the artistry that is involved. A lot happens in visual effects afterwards—'cause we can't actually fly, you know?"

These comments from Olsen come hours after it was rumoured that her MCU return is indeed imminent. Marvel's social media channels have been sharing a lot of Wanda-related content recently, likely setting the stage for the Scarlet Witch's return in VisionQuest or the next Avengers movies.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.