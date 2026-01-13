Marvel Studios Releases Live AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Countdown Clock: "Doomsday Is Coming"

Marvel Studios released the fourth and final Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer earlier today, and that's it until we likely get another—hopefully, Doom-centric—sneak peek during next month's Super Bowl.

The movie's marketing campaign kicked off with a lengthy live casting reveal, so it only seems fitting that we have another. Posted on Marvel's official YouTube channel, it features the words "Doomsday is Coming" with a countdown clock.

We wouldn't tune in hoping for any reveals, but this countdown is likely to factor heavily into both how Avengers: Doomsday is promoted and the movie itself. Remember, it's been widely reported that there will be an in-universe countdown to the final Incursion, not dissimilar to what happened in Jonathan Hickman's Avengers and New Avengers runs.

Last April, the MCU's Captain America, Anthony Mackie, said, "Everybody’s excited. I feel with the script and having the Russo brothers back, it’s going to be great. I’m really excited for what this project is going to be. It’s going to give the audience that old Marvel feeling that they always had."

In some respects, Avengers: Doomsday has already succeeded in capturing that "old Marvel feeling," because there's a huge amount of excitement to see what the Russo Brothers have in store for us in December.

Now, all eyes are on Sony Pictures and the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser. We've heard that they didn't want it to distract from Avengers: Doomsday, but with weeks to go until the Big Game, now is surely the time to pull back the curtain on the wall-crawler's long-awaited MCU return.

You can watch the Avengers: Doomsday countdown below...just 11 months and 4 days to go!

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love and Mabel Cadena as Namora. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.