MCU's Avengers, Fantastic Four, And X-Men Assemble On Amazing Marvel Studios Banner Art By Ryan Meinerding

MCU's Avengers, Fantastic Four, And X-Men Assemble On Amazing Marvel Studios Banner Art By Ryan Meinerding

Marvel Studios has unveiled an incredible new banner by Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding, featuring the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men (well, Deadpool and Wolverine).

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 15, 2026 05:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Japan has unveiled an incredible piece of MCU artwork by Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding.

Despite speculation to the contrary, this piece hasn't been created specifically for Avengers: Doomsday. Still, it does feature costumes from the movie, including Bucky's New Avengers uniform and Sam Wilson's Captain America suit.

Thor's look appears to be a mashup of his new Avengers: Doomsday costume and previous designs, hence the long hair and Mjolnir. Iron Man can also be seen—despite his death in 2019's Avengers: Endgame—and we see the Scarlet Witch in her WandaVision suit.

There are also newer additions to the MCU, including God Loki, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men's Wolverine and Deadpool. Look closely in the background, and you'll spot the Guardians of the Galaxy and Ant-Man family.

According to Marvel Japan, AEON Cinema will display "'Original Art Scenic'" (giant murals) of four brands symbolizing Disney's rich storytelling in 24 theaters nationwide in January 2025. To date, three types of Art Scenic exclusive to AEON Cinema, featuring vivid depictions of unique characters from 'Disney,' 'Pixar,' and 'Star Wars,' have appeared in theater lobbies."

The MCU piece is the latest to be revealed, and Meinerding said in a press release, "I'm so excited to finally be able to unveil the art I designed for AEON Cinema. This art celebrates Marvel Studios' nearly 20-year history with iconic characters. To dispel any speculation, this has nothing to do with 'Avengers: Doomsday'! I drew my favorite Marvel characters, and I hope Japanese movie fans will enjoy it."

It's a shame that Spider-Man isn't here, but it's still mind-blowing to see these characters sharing the same space. In Avengers: Doomsday, it will finally happen in live-action, of course.

Click on the image below to view it in hi-res. 

image host

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love and Mabel Cadena as Namora. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
RUMOR: New Details On Doctor Doom's AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Allies; MIDNIGHT SONS Roster Reportedly Revealed
Related:

RUMOR: New Details On Doctor Doom's AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Allies; MIDNIGHT SONS Roster Reportedly Revealed
SHE-HULK Star Tatiana Maslany (Jokingly?) Says She Turned Down A Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
Recommended For You:

SHE-HULK Star Tatiana Maslany (Jokingly?) Says She Turned Down A Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder