MCU's Avengers, Fantastic Four, And X-Men Assemble On Amazing Marvel Studios Banner Art By Ryan Meinerding

Marvel Japan has unveiled an incredible piece of MCU artwork by Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding.

Despite speculation to the contrary, this piece hasn't been created specifically for Avengers: Doomsday. Still, it does feature costumes from the movie, including Bucky's New Avengers uniform and Sam Wilson's Captain America suit.

Thor's look appears to be a mashup of his new Avengers: Doomsday costume and previous designs, hence the long hair and Mjolnir. Iron Man can also be seen—despite his death in 2019's Avengers: Endgame—and we see the Scarlet Witch in her WandaVision suit.

There are also newer additions to the MCU, including God Loki, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men's Wolverine and Deadpool. Look closely in the background, and you'll spot the Guardians of the Galaxy and Ant-Man family.

According to Marvel Japan, AEON Cinema will display "'Original Art Scenic'" (giant murals) of four brands symbolizing Disney's rich storytelling in 24 theaters nationwide in January 2025. To date, three types of Art Scenic exclusive to AEON Cinema, featuring vivid depictions of unique characters from 'Disney,' 'Pixar,' and 'Star Wars,' have appeared in theater lobbies."

The MCU piece is the latest to be revealed, and Meinerding said in a press release, "I'm so excited to finally be able to unveil the art I designed for AEON Cinema. This art celebrates Marvel Studios' nearly 20-year history with iconic characters. To dispel any speculation, this has nothing to do with 'Avengers: Doomsday'! I drew my favorite Marvel characters, and I hope Japanese movie fans will enjoy it."

It's a shame that Spider-Man isn't here, but it's still mind-blowing to see these characters sharing the same space. In Avengers: Doomsday, it will finally happen in live-action, of course.

Click on the image below to view it in hi-res.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love and Mabel Cadena as Namora. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.