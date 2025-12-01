The First AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer Could Be Coming Sooner Than Expected!

December is here, and while Christmas is coming, we know most of you will be far more excited about the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer.

While Disney and Marvel Studios haven't officially announced its release, reliable sources have suggested that the teaser will play in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash this month. James Cameron's threequel will be December's biggest movie, and it's a Disney release (via 20th Century Studios), so this adds up.

There's been some speculation about the Avengers: Doomsday teaser being a theater-exclusive, not dissimilar to what happened with our first look at The Odyssey. After all, how better to boost ticket sales in the next Avatar movie? Even if that's not the case, we wouldn't expect an online release until maybe a few days before December 19.

Well, unless it's heading our way sooner than expected!

The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, along with a few other social media scoopers, is hinting that the Avengers: Doomsday trailer will be released this Sunday, December 7 at 7pm ET/4pm PT/12am BST.

Since before The Fantastic Four: First Steps' release in theaters, Marvel Studios has posted a clip at the same time on Sunday evening featuring Marvel's First Family getting together for a family dinner. What's weird is that the clip is still being shared on X, long after the movie's theatrical run ended (and after its debut on Digital, Blu-ray, and Disney+).

Doctor Doom is intrinsically linked to the Fantastic Four, so the villain hijacking Sunday dinner with a first look at the movie passes the smell test. Then again, it's also outside the usual time a trailer like this would debut, and a Sunday night launch runs the risk of missing many international fans.

A counterargument to that, of course, is the fact that the Avengers: Doomsday trailer would then dominate the news cycle heading into Monday. We're sure Disney is also eager not to be overshadowed by The Odyssey (you can read more about that here).

Time will tell on this one, and until we get some official word from Disney and Marvel Studios, we can only speculate. You might want to make sure you check back here on Sunday, though...

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, and Ryan Reynolds are also set to appear, according to reports from the trades. Many actors are similarly rumoured to show up, including Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Brie Larson, Elizabeth Olsen, and countless others.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.