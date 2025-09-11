CLAYFACE Set Photos Feature An Iconic DC Comics Location And Matt Hagen's Possible Transformation - SPOILERS

More photos from the set of Clayface have found their way online today, with a fresh look at Gotham City's Amusement Mile. The iconic comic book location has factored into many of Batman's adventures, but is often home to The Joker and Harley Quinn's hideout.

Amusement Mile has previously been featured in Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and 2019's Joker.

How much it will factor into Clayface remains to be seen. It could be somewhere Matt Hagen takes refuge after becoming the monstrous "Clayface," but with all those Joker references on set, perhaps he runs into a certain Clown Prince of Crime?

We also have some clearer shots of Hagen at a movie premiere. It seems he's regained his good looks, only for the experimental formula that turns him into "Clayface" to fail him as his face seemingly begins melting.

This movie is going to be body horror, meaning Hagen's transformation into a monster will likely be a larger focus than the shapeshifting abilities we saw in Creature Commandos last year.

Footage of Naomi Ackie, who is thought to be playing the CEO of a biotech startup seeking to create cutting-edge medicine and medical technology. She sees Hagen as a way to grow her company and cure his condition, and is shown fending off some attackers here.

Talking about Clayface earlier this year, Gunn said, "One of the things Peter and I talked about when we first got the script is if we were producing movies five years ago, like when we were doing Belko Experiment and all of that stuff, and somebody had brought us this horror script called Clayface about this guy, we would have died to have produced this movie."

"Because it was just a really excellent body horror script. And the fact that it's in the DCU is just a plus," he continued. "Then we have Clayface: pure [frick]ing horror. Like totally real. Their version of that movie, it is so real and true and psychological and body horror and gross. It's definitely R-rated."

The cast of Clayface will be led by newcomer Tom Rhys Harries, with Eddie Marsan, Max Minghella, and Naomi Ackie set to join him in undisclosed roles. The movie, written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, and directed by James Watkins, is set to arrive in theaters on September 11, 2026.