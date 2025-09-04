CLAYFACE... The Musical? Tom Rhys Harries' Matt Hagen Dances And Makes Shadow Puppets In Latest Set Videos

As production continues on DC Studios' Clayface in Liverpool, England, these latest photos and video from the set have left people wondering what exactly could be going on in the scenes being filmed.

The video shows star Tom Rhys Harries out and about in Gotham's fair city as Matt Hagen, dancing on the steps of the courthouse to Fred Astaire's rendition of "The Way You Look Tonight" from the movie Swing Time. A large spotlight is shining directly on the pillars, and Harries can be seen making shadow puppets.

A cardboard cutout of the original Nosferatu was also spotted, with the vampire's unmistakable silhouette cast on the building.

Have DC Studios and director James Watkins taken a page out of Joker: Folie à Deux's playbook and turned Clayface into a musical? We'd say that's highly unlikely given the reception that met the recent Elseworlds sequel, but what we are looking at here is hard to say.

There's speculation that this might be a dream sequence, or that Hagen has transformed into Clayface at this stage, and is having some fun with his new shape-shifting abilities.

Check out the photos and clips at the links below, and let us know what you think.

New footage shows ‘CLAYFACE’ star Tom Rhys Harries dancing and casting shadows to ‘The Way You Look Tonight’



(via: @EGGBOY_03) pic.twitter.com/oAIqFtNTgz — ScreenTime (@screentime) September 4, 2025

Tom Rhys Harries AKA #CLAYFACE dancing across the steps of St George's Hall while casting shadows to classical music - A Nosferatu cutout was also seen on set.



[📸: @EGGBOY_03] pic.twitter.com/qRf7pLhkGw — TomMCJL (@TomMCJL) September 3, 2025

“Gotham Regeneration Project” spotted on the set of ‘CLAYFACE’.



(📸 @luckyjubileee) pic.twitter.com/x8WPyzUrxz — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) September 4, 2025

The story will reportedly "center on an ascending actor whose face is disfigured by a gangster. As a last resort, the actor turns to a fringe Elizabeth Holmes-style scientist for help."

Clayface will also star Max Minghella (The Social Network, The Handmaid's Tale) as John, a Gotham City detective who becomes suspicious of his fiancé Caitlin's relationship with Matt Hagen. Naomi Ackie (Blink Twice, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Mickey 17) plays Caitlin Bates, a biotech CEO who treats Matt.

James Gunn will produce alongside Peter Safran and The Batman director Matt Reeves, with Lynn Harris and Chantal Nong serving as executive producers.

Mike Flanagan penned the script, but was reportedly unavailable to direct due to his commitments to a Carrie TV series. Screenwriter Hossein Amini, best known for penning 2011’s Drive, was recently tapped to do some rewrites. The project has been given an official release date of September 11, 2026.

Safran recently shared a few new details on the Flanagan script, noting that Clayface is indeed going to be a full-on horror movie in the same vein as David Cronenberg's The Fly, and the movie will also take more than a little inspiration from Coralie Fargeat's body horror hit, The Substance.

"Clayface, you see, is a Hollywood horror story, according to our sources, using the most popular incarnation of the villain – a B-movie actor who injects himself with a substance to keep himself relevant only to find out that he can reshape his face and form, becoming a walking piece of clay.".