DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Post-Credits Scene Details Revealed Along With More Social Media Reactions - SPOILERS

Some new details on Deadpool and Wolverine's post-credits scene (there is reportedly only one) have been revealed, and while specifics have not been disclosed, this will likely still be considered a spoiler .

Apparently, recent reports that the stinger isn't the "game-changer" it was initially rumored to be were on the level. According to Daniel Richtman, the scene is basically a "joke" payoff to a scene from the movie, and doesn't actually set up any future movies or storylines.

Interestingly, there is also said to be a "BTS reel thing from the cinematic X-Men-related stuff through the years with some talking heads."

It sounds like D&W might really be the starting point for X-Men's introduction to the MCU after all.

We also have some more social media reactions from tonight's fan event in London, where around 37 minutes of footage was screened. These are all just as positive - though it is worth keeping in mind that these initial reactions usually are!

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.