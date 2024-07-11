DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Post-Credits Scene Details Revealed Along With More Social Media Reactions - SPOILERS

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Post-Credits Scene Details Revealed Along With More Social Media Reactions - SPOILERS

Though we won't be spoiling the scene outright, we do have some new details on the post-credits stinger for Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 11, 2024 11:07 PM EST
Some new details on Deadpool and Wolverine's post-credits scene (there is reportedly only one) have been revealed, and while specifics have not been disclosed, this will likely still be considered a spoiler.

Apparently, recent reports that the stinger isn't the "game-changer" it was initially rumored to be were on the level. According to Daniel Richtman, the scene is basically a "joke" payoff to a scene from the movie, and doesn't actually set up any future movies or storylines.

Interestingly, there is also said to be a "BTS reel thing from the cinematic X-Men-related stuff through the years with some talking heads."

It sounds like D&W might really be the starting point for X-Men's introduction to the MCU after all.

We also have some more social media reactions from tonight's fan event in London, where around 37 minutes of footage was screened. These are all just as positive - though it is worth keeping in mind that these initial reactions usually are! 

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.

HermanM
HermanM - 7/11/2024, 11:09 PM
Where. Is. Wolverine's. MASK???
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/11/2024, 11:47 PM
@HermanM - do you think it could be in the movie?
StSteven
StSteven - 7/12/2024, 12:28 AM
@McMurdo - But... didn't you see the popcorn bucket? I mean, that's clearly the ONLY way we're going to see Wolverine with the mask on in this movie. All the merch, the ads, etc., it's all based on that bucket. Set your expectations accordingly man. 😜
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/11/2024, 11:23 PM
OT: I don't care what anyone says. Game of Thrones ended correctly. It has always been about Jon Snow the one true Targaryen that brought peace to the realms.
grouch
grouch - 7/11/2024, 11:24 PM
@SonOfAGif - [frick] off
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/11/2024, 11:28 PM
@SonOfAGif - Well then why was he pointless osn of a gif. His heritage didint even matter
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/11/2024, 11:37 PM
@SonOfAGif - ok buddy...now more than ever BE CIVIL
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/11/2024, 11:48 PM
@SonOfAGif - I'll fight you right now
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 7/11/2024, 11:48 PM
@SonOfAGif - I knew Jon would never be king, he’s too good of a man to be king. Most kings from GOT are dicks.
grouch
grouch - 7/11/2024, 11:26 PM
im not believing people on twitter who would post any old shit positively if it means exposure for their shitty little pages.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/11/2024, 11:49 PM
@grouch - Grouch send me your Truth Social handle bud. I got a hand me down recycling bin that might fit you perfectly.
XKnight
XKnight - 7/11/2024, 11:46 PM
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/11/2024, 11:50 PM
It sounds less like a intro to the MCU X-Men (because I doubt we get a single 616 mutant in the film) and more like a Fox tribute with the talking heads montage. But who knows maybe Mark is right. I just feel like we're some years away before the mutant gene becomes a real thing. Kamala and Namor are more like Easter egg refs than real additions to the X Men mythos...at least this far.
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/12/2024, 12:03 AM
Aaaaay, just dropping in down here without looking at the articles or the comments to say please cut this shit out.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/12/2024, 12:22 AM
Shills everywhere.

I havent seen social media reactions be negative enough knowing it will warrant them not getting those advance invites again.

And lol to that joke post credit scenes if true. All these "this will save the mcu" and it ends with a fart 😅
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/12/2024, 12:33 AM
@vectorsigma - and multiple times ive seen this "best since endgame" BS. You cant be more of a marvel shill than that

That title belongs to GOTG3

#InGunnWeTrust
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/12/2024, 12:22 AM
37 minute reactions of a movie is more absurd than 2 episode reviews but I get it. In this day and age people run straight to social media to spoil shit.

Anyway, the hype for this movie seems real and Marvel seem to have a confidence about it. 2 more weeks and we’ll see what the hype about

