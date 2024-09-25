DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Digital And Blu-ray Release Dates Revealed Along With Deleted Scenes And New Featurette

Following an early first look at some Deadpool & Wolverine SteelBooks over the weekend, we have official release date details along with a full list of special features, deleted scenes, and much more...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 25, 2024 07:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that Deadpool & Wolverine will arrive hit Digital platforms (Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango) on October 1 before clawing its way onto 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 22. 

The site has also shared a new featurette with a behind-the-scenes look at the Marvel Studios' threequel's many Wolverine Variants. You can view that in the player below.

We've also learned that the 4K UHD Blu-ray will get two limited edition SteelBooks, while Walmart is getting an exclusive Blu-ray with an inside pop-up featuring Deadpool and Wolverine battling the Deadpool Corps. 

Here's a full list of special features for Deadpool & Wolverine; there are only three deleted scenes, unfortunately, none of which sound particularly mind-blowing.

On the plus side, it sounds like we're getting some fun featurettes and, for the first time in a long while for an MCU movie, a Director's Commentary featuring filmmaker Shawn Levy and writer/star Ryan Reynolds. 

Finding Madonna: Making the Oner — Director Shawn Levy breaks down a historic scene in the film: the "Oner," which highlights the fight that finally unites Deadpool and Wolverine for the first time.

Practical Approach: Celebrating the Art of Ray Chan — A tribute to longtime Marvel Studios collaborator Ray Chan, who sadly passed away in 2024. The cast and crew recall anecdotes and echo the resounding positive effects of filming on the set he helped design, full of intricate details and Easter eggs.

Loose Ends: The Legacy Heroes – Reynolds, Levy, and the cast and crew go through some of the mind-blowing cameos and the characters who finally get their deserved endings. They cover the intensive choreographed sequences, updated costumes, and assembling the iconic team.

Wolverine – Hugh Jackman describes the return to his iconic role as Wolverine. Cast and crew discuss how he picks up his yellow suit again, brings variety to the role, and continues his legacy from previous films.

"Fun Sack": Dr. Deadpool – Dr. Deadpool, Ph.D., very kindly informs us of the risks of testicular cancer and tries to convince Jackman to do a live checkup.

Product Review – Deadpool shows off some toys and trinkets from the franchise, including one top-secret item that may or may not be a spoiler.

Wade Is Back – Reynolds and Jackman promote a movie...but Ryan misleads Hugh on just exactly which movie they are there for.

Deleted Scenes

Elevator Ride – Paradox explains the sacred timeline to Deadpool as they walk around the TVA.
Do Nothing – Hunter B-15 instructs Paradox to stay out of trouble, rejecting his efforts to take action.
Daddy’s In Love – Hunter B-15 and Peter strike up a romance. Peter announces he is in love with his friends, Headpool and Kidpool.

Gag Reel – Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew.

Filmmaker Commentary – Listen to audio commentary by Levy and Reynolds.

