Does Toy Story 5 Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Guide To Pixar's Latest Sequel

Toy Story 5 starts arriving in theaters tomorrow, and all signs point to Pixar's latest sequel becoming one of the studio's biggest box office hits. A sixth movie seems inevitable, and while we're not delving into spoilers yet, we do have a full breakdown of everything you need to know about this fifth chapter's post-credits scenes.

Not every Pixar movie has something after the credits, though the studio started including extras for fans long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe popularised the concept.

As we first reported on Toonado.com, yes , Toy Story 5 has multiple post-credits scenes. After Taylor Swift's "I Knew It, I Knew You" finishes playing, there's a mid-credits scene that's followed by a post-credits scene right at the very end of the movie.

While not essential to the tale that's already played out, these stingers are a must-watch for longtime fans of the Toy Story franchise and offer some hints about what might come next for it.

Talking to ScreenRant about Toy Story 5, filmmaker Andrew Stanton addressed the chances of a sixth movie and how the franchise could evolve moving forward.

He started by teasing, "you can never say never," and went on to talk about passing the toys from Andy to Bonnie and potentially following Woody, Buzz, and Jessie as they're handed "to other kids."

"So hopefully, I think that's the pattern, if it keeps going. So I always knew that there was a natural possibility to just follow Bonnie, and just follow her life, and just see what happens to the toys if it keeps going," Stanton continued. "So there was always that seed. It's like a series that doesn't know it's going to get picked up for the next season."

"We'd always end it like it could end here, but we've passed the badge on from Woody to Jessie at the end of 4, just in case it keeps going. So it's always been that kind of mindset," he concluded.

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, and this time it’s Toy meets Tech. Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same?

The movie is directed by Academy Award winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins, p.g.a., and written by Stanton and Harris from a story by Stanton.

The film features an original score by Oscar-winning Randy Newman, who returns to the franchise with Toy Story 5. The movie arrives in theaters on June 19.