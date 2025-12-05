RUMOR: Sadie Sink, Mckenna Grace & More Eyed For Rapunzel Role In Disney's Live-Action TANGLED Remake

Despite reports that Disney had shelved its live-action Tangled reboot following the underperformance of Snow White, it seems the studio is still planning to move forward with the project.

Recently, we heard that Scarlett Johansson was in talks for the role of Mother Gothel, but Jeff Sneider believes she passed due to scheduling conflicts with Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel and Mike Flanagan's new The Exorcist movie.

As the search for the movie's villain continues, Nexus Point News is reporting that four highly in-demand young actresses are being eyed to play Rapunzel: Sadie Sink (Stranger Things), Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire), Emma Myers (Wednesday) And Isabel May (Scream 7).

It sounds like the Spider-Man: Brand New Day star might be the frontrunner.

"At this time, it remains unclear whether any of these actresses have formally screen tested for the role of Rapunzel. What we can confirm is that all four have been discussed internally and are among the names circulating through various channels. Of the names shared with us, Sadie Sink was referenced most consistently, with several independent sources mentioning her in relation to the project."

Previous reports have claimed that Baz Luhrmann (Elvis, The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge) was being eyed to direct, but according to THR, Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) is still attached to take the helm.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (the recent I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy sequel) wrote the latest draft of the screenplay. Producers include Kristin Burr for Burr! Productions, along with Emmy-winning producer Lucy Kitada (The Baby-Sitters Club).

The original Tangled was only loosely based on Rapunzel, and told the story of a beautiful princess who has been "locked away in a tower since she was captured as a baby by an old hag. Her magical long blonde hair has the power to provide eternal youth, and the evil Gothel uses this power to keep her young. At the age of 18, Rapunzel becomes curious about the outside world, and when a prince uses her tower as a refuge, she asks him to help her escape."

Gracey is best known for directing Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Michelle Williams in the 20th Century Fox musical The Greatest Showman, which tells a fictionalized version of P.T. Barnum’s life. He also helmed the upcoming Robbie Williams biopic, Better Man.

Tangled isn't usually held up as one of Disney's better animated efforts, but it's well worth a watch if you haven't seen it, and the story would lend itself well to a live-action retelling.

No release or production dates yet, but we'll be sure to keep you updated.

What do you make of these latest casting rumors? Any interest in a live-action Tangled movie? Let us know in the comments section down below.