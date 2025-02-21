SNOW WHITE: New "Legacy" Featurette And International Poster Pay Homage To The Animated Classic

Disney has released a new legacy featurette for the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White, and it includes interviews with stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, director Marc Webb, as well as behind-the-scenes footage and clips from the 1937 animated classic, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

“I am so excited for audiences and fans around the world to see this sneak peek and to revisit the magical world of Snow White,” says Webb. “Our goal has always been to honor the original animated film, and we are extremely grateful to the team of amazing artists – from puppeteers to voice actors and motion capture technicians – for bringing these magical, charming characters to life in such a unique way.”

Check out the new featurette below, along with another international poster featuring Zegler as the titular Princess and Gadot as the Evil Queen.

Snow White recently hit long-range box office tracking, and the movie is looking at a 3-day start of $63 million - $70 million, while other sources believe $65M at this point in time is more accurate.

While this wouldn't usually be viewed as a disastrous opening (especially if overseas numbers are stronger), for this particular movie, it simply might not be good enough.

A recent Forbes article revealed that Snow White's budget had ballooned to a whopping $269.4 million by the end of 2023 (current reports put it at $250M), which puts a lot of pressure on the movie to become a massive box office success.

This is just an early estimate, but if those numbers don't go up as we draw closer to the film's March release, Disney could have a major flop on its hands.

This project has been plagued by controversy since the very beginning, when Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage - who has nothing to do with the movie - called the decision to remake the animated classic "backwards" during a podcast interview.

A Disney spokesperson released a statement shortly after:

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

Disney’s Snow White is directed by Marc Webb, written by Erin Cressida Wilson, and produced by Marc Platt, p.g.a., and Jared LeBoff, p.g.a., with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The film features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and an original score composed by Jeff Morrow.

The film also stars Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Andrew Barth Feldman as Dopey, Tituss Burgess as Bashful, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, Jason Kravits as Sneezy, George Salazar as Happy, Jeremy Swift as Doc, and Andrew Grotelueschen as Sleepy.

Snow White is scheduled to hit theaters next month. Do you plan on checking this one out on the big screen? Be sure to let us know in the comments section down below.