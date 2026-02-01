HIGHLANDER Set Photos Reunite JUSTICE LEAGUE Stars Henry Cavill And Jeremy Irons

The Witcher star Henry Cavill recently shared an official look at John Wick director Chad Stahelski's long-awaited Highlander reboot. Now, with cameras rolling at the UK's Tower of London, we have the first photos from set (via SFFGazette.com).

Joined on set by his Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League co-star, Jeremy Irons, Cavill looks the part in a costume not dissimilar from what Christopher Lambert wore in the 1896 classic.

It's previously been reported that Irons is playing the villainous leader of The Watchers in Highlander. His character monitors the immortals—including Henry Cavill’s Connor MacLeod—and believes they're a direct threat to humanity.

According to The Daily Star, "Movie fans seem assured of an action-packed adventure as the lead actor, or his stunt double, was seen falling off a motorbike. With a safety rope attached to a harness under his coat, the figure heads under the wheels of an SUV."

We can't share the set photos here due to copyright, but you can check them out by following the link in the X post below.

My EXCLUSIVE PICTURES of Henry Cavill in Highlander:https://t.co/wFgwUq0ECl — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) January 31, 2026

As noted, the Highlander cast will be led by Cavill as Connor MacLeod, with Dune's Dave Bautista playing the villainous Kurgan. Exploring Connor's centuries-old feud with his fellow powerful immortals, the first Highlander movie followed them in a fight to the death to absorb each other's powers. In the end, there can be "only one."

Last year, a reported synopsis for the movie leaked online:

"Centuries after his first death on a Scottish battlefield, immortal warrior Connor MacLeod lives quietly in the modern world, haunted by loss and the endless cycle of violence among his kind. When the ruthless immortal Kurgan resurfaces, backed by a secret organization bent on unlocking the secret of eternal life, Connor is forced back into the Game - an ancient battle where 'there can be only one.' Guided by his mentor Ramírez and a mortal ally, archaeologist Kate Bennett, Connor must confront his past and rediscover his purpose. As immortals clash across time and continents, the fight for the mysterious 'Prize' becomes a battle for humanity’s soul."

Highlander, written by Michael Finch, stars Henry Cavill, Dave Bautista, Russell Crowe, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Max Zhang, and Drew McIntyre.

The movie isn't expected to be released until 2027, but with production officially underway, we'll hopefully see more from Highlander as the year continues.