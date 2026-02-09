HIGHLANDER Set Photos Reveal Dave Bautista As The Kurgan And More Of Henry Cavill's Connor MacLeod

More photos from the Highlander set have hit (via SFFGazette.com), this time revealing our first look at Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista as the villainous Kurgan. The professional wrestler-turned-actor, who went viral last year for slimming down, looks suitably formidable, and more than a match for Henry Cavill's Connor MacLeod.

The Justice League star was also spotted in a new costume, and is clearly in fighting shape after previously being injured while prepping for his latest action role.

"The Kurgan," played by Clancy Brown in the 1984 movie, was born in what is now Russia on the coast of the Caspian Sea. His tribe, part of the Kurgan culture, was infamous for its cruelty, known to "toss children into pits full of starved dogs, and watch them fight for meat" for entertainment.

After first clashing with MacLeod in the 1500s, a centuries-old feud with his fellow powerful immortal is created, in which The Kurgan mercilessly pursues his foe for hundreds of years until their final battle.

The first Highlander movie followed MacLeod and The Kurgan in a fight to the death to absorb each other's powers. The premise of the franchise as a whole is that, in the end, there can be "only one," and we expect that to remain the case in this reboot.

Both men look a little worse for wear in these photos, and The Kurgan is dressed in a priest's uniform. For now, we can only guess at what's happening here, but something tells us they aren't in the mood for a team-up...

"Centuries after his first death on a Scottish battlefield, immortal warrior Connor MacLeod lives quietly in the modern world, haunted by loss and the endless cycle of violence among his kind. When the ruthless immortal Kurgan resurfaces, backed by a secret organization bent on unlocking the secret of eternal life, Connor is forced back into the Game - an ancient battle where 'there can be only one.' Guided by his mentor Ramírez and a mortal ally, archaeologist Kate Bennett, Connor must confront his past and rediscover his purpose. As immortals clash across time and continents, the fight for the mysterious 'Prize' becomes a battle for humanity’s soul."

Highlander, written by Michael Finch and directed by Chad Stahelski, stars Henry Cavill, Dave Bautista, Russell Crowe, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Max Zhang, and Drew McIntyre.

The movie isn't expected to be released until 2027, but with production officially underway, we'll hopefully see more from Highlander as the year continues.