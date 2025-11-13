THE ODYSSEY: Empire Magazine Covers And Stills Highlight Matt Damon's Odysseus And The Trojan Horse

THE ODYSSEY: Empire Magazine Covers And Stills Highlight Matt Damon's Odysseus And The Trojan Horse

A new look at The Odyssey has been revealed, thanks to two new Empire Magazine covers and a still that puts the spotlight on Matt Damon's Odysseus. Christopher Nolan has also teased the movie's huge scale.

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 13, 2025 02:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Empire (via SFFGazette.com)

In what's proven to be a busy week for new trailers, we have a pretty strong hint that a sneak peek for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is somewhere on the horizon, courtesy of the launch of two Empire Magazine covers. 

As we first explained on SFFGazette.com, marketing like this typically signifies that a trailer release is planned, and we'd put money on it being paired with Avatar: Fire and Ash on IMAX screens next month.

We'll see, but as you can see below, the newsstand cover depicts Matt Damon's Odysseus flanked by the Trojan horse as his epic journey home begins. The subscriber cover, meanwhile, features a piece of artwork by Paul Shipper with warriors hauling the horse towards Troy. We also have stills featuring Odysseus and his men.

The Odyssey was shot entirely with IMAX cameras and, according to Nolan, he "shot over two million feet of film" during production. 

The filmmaker added, "Emma [Thomas] said it best when we first announced the project: it’s foundational. There’s a bit of everything in it. I mean, it truly contains all stories. As a filmmaker, you’re looking for gaps in cinematic culture, things that haven’t been done before."

"And what I saw is that all of this great mythological cinematic work that I had grown up with – Ray Harryhausen movies and other things – I’d never seen that done with the sort of weight and credibility that an A-budget and a big Hollywood, IMAX production could do," Nolan shared.

Further teasing The Odyssey's epic scale, he said, "I’ve been out on it for the last four months. We got the cast who play the crew of Odysseus’ ship out there on the real waves, in the real places. And yeah, it’s vast and terrifying and wonderful and benevolent, as the conditions shift."

"We really wanted to capture how hard those journeys would have been for people. And the leap of faith that was being made in an unmapped, uncharted world," Nolan continued. "By embracing the physicality of the real world in the making of the film, you do inform the telling of the story in interesting ways."

The movie is expected to dominate IMAX screens next year, with it likely stopping Spider-Man: Brand New Day from swinging into the premium format screens over the summer. 

The ancient Greek poem this movie is based on is one of the foundational texts of Western literature. It tells the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home after the Trojan War, exploring themes of heroism, loyalty, cunning and the struggle against divine will.

The tale includes iconic stories like Odysseus' encounters with the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and the witch-goddess Circe, culminating in a reunion with his wife Penelope. 

The cast of The Odyssey includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Elliot Page, Jon Bernthal, and Mia Goth.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," Universal Pictures revealed last December. "The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to Imax film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026." 

The Odyssey arrives in theaters on July 17, 2026.

HOUSE OF DAVID: Check Out An Exclusive Clip From Season 2, Episode 7; A Royal Wedding
Related:

HOUSE OF DAVID: Check Out An Exclusive Clip From Season 2, Episode 7; "A Royal Wedding"
PEOPLE Announces That JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH And WICKED Star Jonathan Bailey Is Sexiest Man Alive 2025
Recommended For You:

PEOPLE Announces That JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH And WICKED Star Jonathan Bailey Is Sexiest Man Alive 2025

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 11/13/2025, 2:39 PM
Excited for this one. Nolan hardly ever misses. IMO the only “bad” film Nolan has ever directed was Tenet.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/13/2025, 2:42 PM
Not a good cast imo
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 11/13/2025, 2:44 PM
This will be as epic as every other film Nolan has made.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/13/2025, 2:45 PM
Sweet , looking forward to the apparent trailer and film of course…

Giving that Nolan mentions Ray Harryhausen , I wonder if he will indeed embrace the more fantastical elements of the text such as the Cyclops & such but present them as a mix of practical & VFX because that would be cool imo if so.

Anyway , I wonder how many people are gonna complain about Nolan going woke given Himesh Patel & Will Yun Lee seem to be part of Odysseus’s army in this?.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 11/13/2025, 2:46 PM
Is the horse voiced by Ben Affleck?
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 11/13/2025, 2:50 PM
I cannot wait for this. The cast is a little strange but its Nolan so i'm all in.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 11/13/2025, 3:03 PM
I'm impressed they never released the teaser trailer and kept it for theaters only. Shit doesn't happen anymore.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/13/2025, 3:08 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - well the teaser didn't even show anything, voiceover and some minor shots. The theater teaser/trailer will be different.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 11/13/2025, 3:14 PM
@RegularPoochie - that's what a teaser should be. The trailers these days show the entire movie at this point. I try to stop them halfway now to stop from ruining the movie
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/13/2025, 3:17 PM
@NonPlayerC - didn't say otherwise, ny point was just that it didn't give anything away and it's a good thing.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/13/2025, 3:04 PM
So hyped for this, give us the goddam trailer!
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 11/13/2025, 3:07 PM
I hope they reference Oedipus in the Underworld because he was a real mother******.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 11/13/2025, 3:09 PM
I wonder if we get an imax prologue with Avatar???

Unlikely as I know its with universal, and avatar is under Disney, but wouldn't that be an awsome suprise..

I doubt Disney would allow it though, it will completely overshadow the avengers trailer, but then again might actually get more butts into seats for the crowd that aren't too bothered about avatar.
Callie32
Callie32 - 11/13/2025, 3:13 PM
I get paid over 220 Dollars per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. i never thought i’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do, check it out by Visiting Following Website....

HERE—————⊃⫸ https://come.ac/H2cOf

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder