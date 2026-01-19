GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Chris Pratt Has A Surprising Take On What Star-Lord's Been Up To On Earth

When James Gunn left the MCU's biggest A-Holes at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to go and run DC Studios, he gave the team a definitive ending.

A new version of the Guardians was left to protect the universe, and the original team went their separate ways. In the case of Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, he returned to Earth to finally reunite with his grandfather (they hadn't seen each other since the Ravagers abducted Peter decades earlier).

That's where we left Peter Quill, though Marvel Studios did promise that "The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return." Rumours and leaked concept art suggest he'll have something to do in upcoming MCU projects VisionQuest, Avengers: Doomsday, and Avengers: Secret Wars. Unfortunately, nothing has been confirmed.

Still, it's hard not to wonder what Star-Lord has been up to on Earth since coming home. Talking to Dexerto, Pratt was asked which of his iconic characters he'd like to return as and replied, "We made a promise with Guardians of the Galaxy that Star-Lord would return – I think I’d really like to make good on that promise."

"[I think he's] probably denying the fact that he was responsible for the death of Iron Man, while simultaneously trying to convince people that he was a superhero at some point," the actor said of what he thinks Star-Lord's likely been doing since we last saw him. "Probably catching up on the music. From '70s pop all the way until he came back, there’s a lot of music to catch up on."

Many fans have blamed Quill for the Snap and Iron Man's death since Avengers: Infinity War's release in 2018. By losing his cool with Thanos upon learning that he'd killed Gamora, he compromised Tony Stark's plan to get the Infinity Stones away from the Mad Titan.

Still, it does seem a little unfair to entirely blame the hero for what happened next!

Much has also been said about the possibility of Pratt reuniting with Gunn in the DCU, but it turns out that there's another Marvel character the Mercy star has his eye on.

"He was my favourite comic book hero growing up so I’ve always loved Punisher. I get to kind of play a version of The Punisher with James Reece in The Terminal List, but yeah, The Punisher. He was so good," the actor enthused, adding that he'd like to take a shot at playing Punisher 2099 (seeing as Frank Castle is currently portrayed in the MCU by Jon Bernthal).

While we're not banking on seeing that future version of The Punisher anytime soon, we have to believe Marvel Studios has big plans for Star-Lord in the years ahead. What those are, though, remains to be seen.

You can watch our recent interview with Pratt in the player below.