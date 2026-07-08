Evil Dead Burn's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Review Tease "Almost Unbearable Levels" Of Gore

As we first reported over on FearHQ.com, the review embargo for Evil Dead Burn has lifted, and so far, the latest instalment in the long-running horror franchise is a hit with critics.

While it doesn't necessarily sound like a home run, reviews are heaping praise on the sequel's horror and humour elements in equal measure. Regarding where it falls short, it seems Evil Dead Burn doesn't boast the best characters or story, but largely makes up for it with some big scares.

Of course, now that the first wave of verdicts has been counted, we have an all-important Rotten Tomatoes score. As of now, Evil Dead Burn sits at a "Fresh" 80% on the Tomatometer, meaning it should soon be "Certified Fresh" (it will need to remain at 75% or above).

Evil Dead II is the best-reviewed entry with 88%, followed by The Evil Dead (85%), Evil Dead Rise (85%), Army of Darkness (68%), and 2013's Evil Dead (64%).

According to The Wrap's review, "It’s not the smartest 'Evil Dead.' It’s not the funniest 'Evil Dead.' It’s not the best 'Evil Dead.' But it is the evilest 'Evil Dead,' and that feels right. Dead right."

Variety notes, "The violence, while nonstop, remains aggressively 'thematic,' as the bottled-up family tensions and angers come out in the form of gnashing, bashing, gouging, severing, impaling, dismembering," while The Hollywood Reporter teases, "Right off the bat, Vanicek shows he’s not fooling around, with a maximum-brutality kill."

GamesRadar+ writes, "Evil Dead Burn sets out a relentless and oppressive tone from the outset. There's no hope or salvation to be found as the film ramps up the barbarism, sadism and gore to almost unbearable levels. This may well be the evilest Evil Dead film to date."

IGN was less impressed, stating, "Vaniček scores the occasional visceral win as he sets the Deadites loose on a family already at its breaking point, but the series’ signature sense of humor and the Kandarian history that serves as Evil Dead’s backbone are woefully under-deployed."

"Despite what the intense marketing has shown, 'Evil Dead Burn' is surprisingly funny, giving us a hefty dose of comedy beats that liven the mood and keep the movie from being an unrelenting pain fest," adds SlashFilm, with Awards Radar sharing, "Evil Dead Burn is just as nasty as the franchise desire. That’s a compliment, too."

AV Club posits, "It’s a misfit standalone entry that has moments of humor and striking camera moves but ventures into too-serious territory in such a way that it loses the Evil Dead spirit of guilt-free chaos," and Polygon declares, "Burn throws a bunch of guts against the wall to see what sticks. Filmmakers want the audience to laugh and cover their eyes in disgust. The movie ends up falling flat on all fronts."

Finally, we hear from FandomWire, which says, "Evil Dead Burn delivers exactly what one could want from the franchise. Sure, the plot is thin, but its incredible imagery ensures that it still has every bit of fun one needs from a horror flick."

While the live-action Moana is being skewered by critics—it's washed up with 35% on the review aggregator—that won't really benefit Evil Dead Burn, as the two movies obviously attract vastly different audiences.

Evil Dead Burn unleashes the franchise's most savage and terrifying ride to date, blazing onto big screens with an all-new chapter of carnage and demonic mayhem. After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws in their secluded family home.

As one by one they are transformed into Deadites—turning the gathering into a family reunion from hell—she comes to discover that the vows she took in life live on… even in death.

Evil Dead Burn stars Souheila Yacoub, Tandi Wright, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Errol Shand, George Pullar, Maude Davey and Greta Van Den Brink.

As noted, the movie was directed by Sébastien Vaniček and written by Florent Bernard & Sébastien Vaniček. Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi produce. The executive producers are Romel Adam, Bruce Campbell, Lee Cronin and Jose Canas. Vaniček is joined behind the camera by director of photography Philip Lozano, production designer Nick Connor, editor Maxime Caro and costume designer Sarah Voon.

Evil Dead Burn opens in theaters on July 10.